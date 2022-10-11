Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2022

Whether you want a new pair of AirPods Pro or are looking for a deal on an older model, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale, which runs from Tuesday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 12, is a great place to look. There are sure to be plenty of great deals on AirPods, from the latest AirPods Pro and third-generation AirPods to big discounts on the older AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Here are the best deals from Amazon’s sale that you can buy right now.

To see what’s on offer in US Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, click here.

To see what’s on offer in UK Amazon Prime Early Access Sale click here.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Best AirPods Deals Right Now

Amazon has some great deals on AirPods in the US:

Amazon UK also has some great deals, particularly on the AirPods Max, although it sticks to the RRP of the brand new AirPods Pro:

Prime Early Access Sale: How can I get the best AirPods deals?

While the above deals are going on now, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale will officially begin on October 11 at 12pm PT (3am EDT) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, UK and US. We don’t know for sure if the sales during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale will be better than the ones now, so if you’re happy with the prices above, you should grab a pair.

The above sales are open to all customers, though Prime members will get free two-day shipping. When the Prime Early Access sale begins, many offers will be exclusive to Prime members, so you’ll need to sign in with an active membership to purchase one of the offers. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial which can be canceled at any time during the trial period. Prime membership costs $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis.

