So many of the beloved games we play are often inspired by the cities around us in real life. As fun as the fictional world of something like Mario can be, and the craziness of Rainbow Road is unmatched, there’s something just that little bit more special when you can spot familiar landmarks in a game. The attention to detail is minute, and you can really tell how much time and effort game devs have put into creating the most accurate and realistic-looking version of a city.

With that in mind, suppose you simply want to visit some of your favorite game spots around the world to recreate a picture, or you’re planning a game-themed holiday with iGaming in Ontario. In that case, you may want to see if there are any particular game-specific spots you can stop at along the way; here are some of the best places for gamers to visit!

London, UK

A popular tourist location to begin with, London is home to many inspired maps across video games of all kinds, and nothing beats seeing a famous game landmark with your own two eyes!

1. Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

This particular game in the franchise was London-based, set in the Victorian era. Explore the actual boroughs of London, such as Lambeth, Southwark, Westminster, and more on foot while you relive the adventures of Jacob and Evie Frye. You might not be able to perform the Leap of Faith off the top of any particular buildings, but it’s the next best thing!

2. Watch Dogs: Legion

Another London-based game in the franchise, in which the city is one of the most realistic-looking ones yet. Walk or drive around the streets of Central London to complete your hacking missions while you pass modern-day landmarks, underground stations, and more!

3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Another game in the franchise, but this time expanded beyond London to the entirety of England. Set in the times of the Anglo-Saxons, Valhalla boasts some truly accurate historical locations, and if you’re a bit of a history geek, then visiting places like Sutton Hoo and Ravensthorpe in person will be a real treat!

New York, USA

1. Spider-man

If New York isn’t on your list of places to visit, then it certainly should be, especially if you are a fan of Spider-man! With one of the most developed open-world maps of Manhattan, the game devs really captured the essence of New York, and the 1970s-esque feelings are unmissable. The Empire State building has to be the most fun in the game. It’s a bit of a climb, but worth it in our opinion! The NY skyline at sunset is really something else, and then to top it all off, you can leap off the top of it! While you can’t zip around like Spider-man himself, it’s still a really cool experience to see all the spots in person!

2. The Division

This is another game that features a realistic-looking New York City, but with everything going wrong. As an elite soldier, your job is to protect the city and stop it from falling into complete chaos, but that doesn’t mean that parts of the city haven’t already been overrun. The accurate depiction is incredible and to see how game devs have taken it one step further is an unmissable trip to experience in person!

San Francisco, USA

1. Horizon Forbidden West

If San Francisco has been on your list, then you’ll be in for a real treat. You’ll never look at the Golden Gate Bridge in quite the same way again if you’ve played Horizon Forbidden West, and the mostly underwater city in-game is quite a contrast to the vibrant city in person! Fight both machines and humans as you battle your way across the West. You may not be around to see a 31st-century San Francisco in real life, but it’s quite a depiction in-game!

2. Watch Dogs 2

A more modern and current depiction of San Francisco might be in Watch Dogs 2, with the Bay Area being one of the main focuses of the game. Hack your way across the city as you drive from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge and even to the Dumbarton Bridge whilst snapping pictures of iconic landmarks along the way.