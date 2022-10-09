From Manizheh’s First Steps to Rebellion to Adventures That Happen After The realm of goldthis is a must-have collection for those who can’t get enough of Nahri, Ali and Dara and everything going on around them.

Best New Fantasy Books in October 2022 2

Uncanny Times by Laura Anne Gilman

Type: Novel

Publisher: Gallery / Saga Press

Publication date: October 18th

Den of Geek says: This historical fantasy with siblings at heart has drawn comparisons to long-running television shows supernaturall, but the 1913 setting adds a distinct milieu to the monster hunt.

Publishers summary: Hunters, according to the church, were damned, their blood was unclean, unholy. But to Rosemary and Aaron Harker, the Church was less important than being ready to stand up to the Uncanny, because being unprepared could lead to death.

The year is 1913. America – and the world – is trembling at the edge of a modern age. Political and social unrest shift the foundations; technology is starting to make its mark.

But in the shadows, things from the past still move. Things inhumane, creepy.

And the Uncanny are no friend to humanity.

But when Aaron and Rosemary Harker investigate the suspicious death of a distant relative, what they discover could turn their world upside down and change the Huntsmen forever.