Best Mouse for Mac and MacBook

1. Logitech MX Master 3 – Best Mouse for Mac

Most conventional two-button mice will work with a Mac without the need for additional software, but more advanced mice that have extra buttons and controls need an app that lets you program those extra buttons so they works the way you want.

Logitech therefore takes first place in this review of the best mice for Mac, simply by virtue of the fact that it is one of the few manufacturers to include a proper Mac version of its Options app for its mice (and keyboards also).

Mind you, its MX range of mice is also very well designed, with no less than three versions of the current MX Master 3 now available. All three versions have the same basic design – which unfortunately is only for right-handed users – so make sure you choose the right model before hitting the buy button.

The mouse has a smooth curved surface that fits the palm very well, along with a thumb rest for added comfort. It has the usual left/right buttons and a scroll wheel, but the scroll wheel works in two different modes, with a high-speed mode for zooming through long documents and web pages, and a slower mode that provides greater precision and tactile feedback.

There’s also a second wheel on the side that lets you scroll horizontally – which is great for photo editing and graphics work – and two more buttons that can be programmed using the Options app. Battery life is also good, around two months – double that of Apple’s Magic Mouse or Trackpad.

The original version (which we’re looking at here) was launched in 2019 and is simply called the MX Master 3. This costs £119.99 and is still the model we’d recommend for most users, as it includes both Bluetooth and a small wireless USB transmitter that provides greater security and reliability than Bluetooth.

However, Logitech has added two other models since then, including the MX Master 3 for Mac, which is the same price but only has Bluetooth connectivity, and a more Mac-like Space Gray color scheme. And recently, Logitech launched the MX Master 3 For Business, which costs around £130 but includes a special ‘Bolt’ USB transmitter that provides super-strong security features for business users. However, prices vary widely online, so it’s worth shopping around before you buy.