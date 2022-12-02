Best monitor deals: Gaming monitors, 4K workstations, and more

When it comes to finding the right monitor deal, there’s a lot to consider. From screen size and resolution to refresh rate and connectivity options, it’s easy to get lost. That’s where the team at PCWorld comes in. Whether you’re on the hunt for a monitor for the home office or a 4K workstation for photo editing, there’s a wide array of options for you to choose from. The monitor deals highlighted below hit a number of different price points as well as screen sizes and resolutions.

There’s nothing more annoying than playing a competitive game on a monitor that lags. When every second matters, you need something that can keep up with the flow. That’s where gaming monitors come in. Their high refresh rates are designed to make your game look as smooth as possible.

The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30’s 360Hz refresh rate is just plain ridiculous, and I mean that in the best way possible. This monitor will surely provide the ultimate gaming experience.

For more options, check out PCWorld’s best gaming monitors roundup.

4K workstation monitor deals

Are you a content creator? If so, you should consider picking up a 4K monitor. These monitors are perfect for video editing thanks to their high resolution displays. They’re also a good pick for movie buffs. There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite flick on a 4K display, where the details are ultra-sharp.

ThinkVision P32p-20, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/4ms response time, $499 (51% off at Lenovo)

Dell 32, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/16:9 aspect ratio/5ms response time, $759.99 (20% off at Dell)

Dell S2722QC, 27-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/4ms response time, $279.99 (35% off at Best Buy)

Samsung LS32AM702UNXZA, 31.5-inch 2160p display/60Hz refresh rate/8ms response time, $199.99 (50% off at B&H)

The ThinkVision P32p-20 is a solid deal because of its resolution, screen size, and response time. In other words, you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

For more options, check out PCWorld’s best 4K monitors roundup.