Best laptops at CES 2023: 3D OLED tech, new gaming laptops, and everything else

Well folks, CES 2023 is here. The event will run throughout the week, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on new computer hardware – especially laptops! – which pops up every day and will compile everything we see here for your browsing convenience.

We have laptops from all the major players; Acer, Asus and LG have already unveiled new hardware, with more to come. There have also been big announcements from Intel and Nvidia, who respectively announced new processors and new graphics cards for the PC builders among us.

Check back throughout the week as we will continue to update this page whenever we see something new. Our dedicated computer team will be on hand during the Las Vegas event, so you can be assured that we’ll deliver the best, most up-to-date coverage of CES.

Acer laptops at CES 2023

The new Swift Go laptops come in a variety of sophisticated color schemes. (Image credit: Acer)

Acer has gone wild this CES, unveiling a huge range of new laptops from all of its main ranges. We’ll start with the chunky, funky Helios 18 and Helios 16 laptops – the former of which is quite unique as an 18-inch gaming laptop – equipped with shiny new RTX 4000 mobile GPUs (more on that later).

Those new GPUs can also be found in some new Nitro gaming laptops, which also include the latest 13th Gen Intel Core or 7th Gen AMD Ryzen CPUs. Elsewhere, gamers are in for a special treat in the form of SpatialLabs TrueGame software, part of Acer’s ongoing effort to bring 3D rendering technology to more audiences. We also saw a few new Predator gaming monitors.

Besides the gaming vibe, Acer has more to show off. There are several new Aspire and Swift laptops, including the incredibly slim but big screen Swift Go 16, which boasts a glorious 120Hz OLED display. For those who need strong performance in a slim package, there’s the Swift X 14, which will use an RTX 4050.

The Acer Halo Swing: the perfect speaker for your dog and two cats apparently. (Image credit: Acer)

But wait, there’s more! Acer also showcased a number of new all-in-one computers, including the Aspire S (which comes in 27- and 32-inch models) and the super-simple Chrome OS-powered Chromebox CX15, which also comes in a business-oriented enterprise variant.

Finally, Acer saw fit to step out of its usual computing bubble and unveiled two totally unexpected products: a smart speaker called the Halo Swing, and – bizarrely – a desk with a built-in exercise bike called the eKinekt. We imagine this differs just about legally enough from Microsoft’s failed attempt at camera-driven gameplay with the Xbox Kinect.

Asus laptops at CES 2023

Asus has a slew of powerful new laptops for gamers and content creators alike. (Image credit: Asus)

Asus is not standing still to put Acer in the spotlight. There’s a new 18-inch gaming laptop here too, as part of the new range of Asus ROG Strix SCAR laptops, some of which will use Intel’s mighty new Core i9-13980HX mobile processor, now the world’s most powerful laptop CPU.

It’s not just new Strix products either; the ever-successful ROG Zephyrus line gets new entries, starting with slick new redesigns for the Zephyrus M16 and G16 – both already excellent gaming laptops, now updated with more powerful hardware and a new look. We’re also getting new models of Asus’ dinky gaming tablet, the ROG Flow X13 and Z13.

In total, thirteen new ROG laptops from Asus were announced, with a strong focus on the manufacturer’s Nebula display technology. Essentially, Nebula is a minimum hardware specification for Asus laptop displays, imposing “strict criteria of fast movement, bright backlighting, and vibrant colors.” Having seen these panels in the past, it’s good to see Asus sticking to its guns and aiming to deliver top notch laptop displays.

In addition to the ROG brand, we saw new Zenbooks, Vivobooks and TUF gaming laptops. It looks like Asus is following Acer’s move into 3D technology, with a ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 and Vivobook Pro 16X both of which will include new Asus Spatial Vision technology to deliver glasses-free 3D.

LG laptops at CES 2023

LG’s Gram range is expanding in 2023 with both updated and brand new models. (Image credit: LG)

LG has been relatively quiet in the laptop space at CES this year, perhaps unsurprisingly since it also had plenty of TVs to show off. However, we were pleased to see two new variants of the excellent LG Gram laptop – the Gram Ultraslim and the Gram Style.

As the name implies, the Ultraslim model is, well, ultra-thin. It’s the thinnest Gram yet, measuring less than 11mm thick and weighing 998 grams. However, it still has an incredible 15.6-inch OLED screen.

More interesting is the Gram Style, which has a funky iridescent glass finish that shifts the colors of the chassis as it catches the light. Inside, the trackpad is now invisible; there’s a haptic rectangle under the keyboard that lights up with soft LED backlighting when you touch it.

There’s also a variety of LG Gram 14, 15, 16 and 17 models, all updated for 2023, along with the Style and Ultraslim with new 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs.