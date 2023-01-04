Best laptops at CES 2023: 3D OLED tech, new gaming laptops, and everything else

By
Jacky
-
Well folks, CES 2023 is here. The event will run throughout the week, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on new computer hardware – especially laptops! – which pops up every day and will compile everything we see here for your browsing convenience.

We have laptops from all the major players; Acer, Asus and LG have already unveiled new hardware, with more to come. There have also been big announcements from Intel and Nvidia, who respectively announced new processors and new graphics cards for the PC builders among us.

