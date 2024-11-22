Best home chargers for EVs: which ones are worth it?

Buying a home charger for an electric car can be a big initial expense, but it can be quickly recouped thanks to the huge savings of using a national tariff instead of more expensive public charging costs.

Charging in your driveway is, on average, more than 50 percent cheaper per unit than plugging into a device on the street, but if you take advantage of smart charging and off-peak electricity rates, it can still be elderly.

A dedicated home charger is also much safer, more convenient and faster than simply using a three-prong socket in your home or garage.

But with an increasing range of wall chargers available, how do you know which is the best brand to buy?

Auto Express’ Driver Power 2024 survey of more than 4,000 motorists ranks the UK’s leading EV home chargers from best to worst. Drivers were asked to give their charger a score out of seven in seven different categories: installation process, style, ease of use, build quality, reliability, smartphone app and customer service.

Here are the 2024 results, so you know which chargers and installation services are worth every penny.

Best Charger Award Winner: Hypervolt

With a score of 6.5 out of seven, Hypervolt tops Auto Express’ rankings for 2024. Hypervolt won five of seven categories: installation, styling, reliability, customer service and smartphone app.

However, proving that EV owners really do properly rate their experiences with their own home charger for the survey, Hypervolt came in last in the field for build quality and ease of use. However, both scores were still quite high.

Chris Rosamond, Auto Express current affairs and features editor, said: “This year’s champion secures top spot on the podium with an impressive run of wins across five categories, but there are a couple of category results in the which remains worryingly behind in seventh place.

“Build quality is possibly the most worrying of all, with satisfaction falling well below most rivals here. Hypervolt also ranks seventh for ease of use, but the differences between the brands are more marginal. The brand’s biggest wins are rave reviews for its customer service and smartphone app.’

Runner-up: Easee

In second place is Easee with a score of 6.4 out of seven. However, the “really disappointing” reliability is Easee’s Achilles heel.

Its sleek, minimalist smart home charger took first place in the “build quality” category and second place for style, while hassle-free installation took third place.

Rosamond said: ‘He facilitates by name, but not so much by nature; Easee ranked third for ease of use among Driver Power respondents, although by the narrowest of margins.

‘Easee’s customer service was ranked only fourth most satisfactory, while satisfaction with its smartphone app ranked fifth. However, the fact that reliability comes in seventh place is really disappointing.’

Third place: Zappi

Zappi takes home the bronze, but by the slimmest of margins with a score of 6.3 out of seven

Its adaptive charger can deliver speeds of 7kW or 22kW depending on configuration, and came in second for reliability, build quality and installation.

It also scored highly for customer service and the smartphone app, although it came in fourth for ease of use.

Fourth: wall box

Wallbox comes in fourth place with a 6.2 out of seven: Wallbox came in second for its ease of use and also for its smartphone app, showing that owners find their Wallbox hassle-free and easy to use on the day to day.

With multiple home chargers to choose from, Wallbox offers energy management and built-in solar charging options for those interested in reducing their carbon footprint even further.

Fifth: Ohme

Ohme came in fifth with a score of 6.2 out of seven: Ohme only scored in the top three for its customer service and good manufacturing.

Sixth: OE

Sixth place: Although EO came in at the bottom of the rankings in most categories, it took first place for ease of use.

Seventh: sheath point

Second-to-last place is Pod Point, with a score of 5.9 out of seven, but it came in third for reliability with a score of 92.02 percent.

While Pod Point only managed to place in the bottom half of the table in six out of seven categories, it did much better in reliability.

Eighth and last: Rolec

In last place is Rolec with a score of only 5.1. Rolec chargers are generally quite cheap for a home-made option, costing around £350. Customers surveyed voted that their experience with a Rolec was not up to par with the competition and came last in all seven categories. Customer service was “particularly poor.”

Rolec chargers are generally quite cheap for a home-made option and cost around £350.

But sometimes you pay less knowing you’ll get a lower quality product or service, and this is reportedly the case with Rolec.

However, it’s worth noting that only the top eight charger brands were voted on and Rolec still scored a 6 out of seven in the reliability category.

“With a range of options including what is said to be the UK’s most affordable home charger, feedback from Rolec customers suggests they may be getting what they pay for,” Rosamond says of Rolec, the home charger supplier. worst ranked.