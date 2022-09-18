Best friends turn their love of vintage fashion into a million-dollar business: Nine Lives Bazaar

<!–

Best friends turned entrepreneurs have described how a love of vintage fashion has transformed into a multimillion-dollar business, their clothes being worn by the likes of Alessandra Ambrosio and Nina Dobrev.

Vanessa Cave, 34, and Rose Madden, 32, are the proud owners of the northern NSW-born store Nine Lives Bazaarknown for its eclectic prints and sustainable fabric choices.

After years of hoarding vintage for no real purpose, Vanessa and Rose decided to open an Etsy shop and sell some of their favorite pieces at local village markets in Burleigh and Byron Bay.

“Our friend who had an established brand at the time said we should start our own brand and he would give us his contacts if we styled his office in return,” Vanessa told FEMAIL.

‘What started as designs made from fabrics sourced from the markets in Bali evolved into working closely with textile designers to create our own custom printed garments, first in Bali and now in China.’

The name Nine Lives Bazaar is inspired by the colorful lives of generations before us, said the mother of two.

The nickname comes from the idea that the collections are timepieces and talismans that will fall into nine (or more) hands.

‘We like to dream about who this property is passed on? How many date nights and weddings will it dazzle? On which festival site will it parade?’ She said.

The pair released their first bespoke range in 2016 and became a full-fledged business in 2020, during the Covid pandemic.

“We’ve always designed eye-catching pieces of clothing that we want to own ourselves with our mantra in mind ‘more is more, less is annoying,'” Vanessa said.

‘We’ve been inspired a lot by vintage pieces – but this time they’re designed to fit and feel much better on the body.

“We were in our early 20s when we started the brand, so the skirts were a lot shorter, the tops more cropped, jumpsuits were our favorite and lots of bell sleeves were the heroes of our collections.

‘Nowadays you will find much more flowy dresses, palazzo pants and shirts with buttons that suit our busy mother life.’

Incredible as the brand has grown, so has their ability to accommodate an inclusive size six to 20 and represent those not catered for by other similar brands.

“Since our humble beginnings, we’ve grown into a seriously engaged community of fellow enthusiasts of motor skills, fiercely bold clothing and unabashed expression — who just absolutely love what we do,” said Vanessa.

“Each collection launch gets an even more amazing response and sentiment than the last, and they’re always as excited as we are about what’s to come.”

Their best-selling collection was Land of the Sun in 2020.

“It was then just Rose and I with newborn babies in tow working from home and we basically fell off our seats when an entire colorway sold out in five minutes,” she said.

“We pre-ordered it again that afternoon and it sold out again within five minutes.”

Growing nearly 200 percent over the past two years, Nine Lives Bazaar is gearing up for a busy next quarter with the release of swimwear made from recycled fishing nets, bridal fashion and unique accessories.