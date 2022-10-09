Best Fake Products From Movies & TV We Wish Were Real, From Flubber to Krabby Patties

have you ever looked Spongebob Squarepants and thought to yourself, “Hey, I could really go for a Krabby Patty”? Stood over the copier’s empty paper tray, wishing you could order more paper from the Michael Scott Paper Company, as seen in The office? Order an ACME anvil launcher, as shown in Looney Tunes? You’re not alone – movies and television have a source of products that don’t exist in the real world. Some have even made the leap from the screen to reality. In fact, there’s probably someone enjoying a nice refreshing Duff Beer at Universal Studios right now (like stupidly sexy Flanders). So despite these beautiful items only staying on screen, there’s always a chance, right?

The Michael Scott Paper Company Paper in The Office (2005-2013)

As seen in season 5 of The officethe fledgling paper company, staffed by Pam (Jenna Fischer), Ryan (BJ Nova), and of course Michael Scott (Steve Carell), begins to seriously cut Dunder Mifflin’s clientele. It is, of course, untenable. Low prices and fixed prices would have doomed the company within days. Keywords: would have. Dunder Mifflin believes the only way to stop the bleeding is to buy out the Michael Scott Paper Company, and they do, subject to Michael’s terms. Anyone can buy Dunder Mifflin paper, from Amazon and a number of other places, but it would be great to recognize the bright spark that was the MSPCP.

Tracy Jordan Meat Machine in 30 Rock (2006-2013)

It’s perfect, really. Take any three meats you want, put them in the Tracy Jordan Meat Machine and you have a delicious food ball, without having to suffer through the bread section. Meat is the new bread! As long as it didn’t spew boiling fat everywhere. If you can’t trust a product made in North Korea, through Winnipeg, through Stanford, through Colorado, what can you trust? But thanks to the powerful bread lobbyists, we’ll never know how much fun it is to have our very own Tracy Jordan Meat Machine. The closest we’ll ever get is the KFC Double-Down.

Sex Panther Cologne in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Sex Panther cologne is an item that you actually can with an aromatic scent with hints of juniper and lavender. But we want the Real thing, not a real world, non-offensive knock-off. The one that is illegal in 9 countries. It is made from pieces of real panthers. The one that works 60% of the time every time, with a fragrant smell reminiscent of pure gasoline, used diapers at Indian food, or Bigfoot’s… er, Bigfoot.

Flubber in Flubber (1997)

Flubber, “flying rubber”, is the brainchild of absent-minded professor Philip Brainard (Robin Williams). On the day of his third marriage to Dr. Sara Jean Reynolds (Marcia Gay Harden) – absentmindedly forgetting to attend the first two – the professor creates Flubber, a rubber that allows objects to fly through the air. Brainard uses the Flubber in a variety of ways, from coating a golf ball and bowling ball, applying it to his Ford Thunderbird to make it fly, and applying it to the shoes of the college basketball team, giving the unskilled party gains an advantage in their next match. But there are so many things you could use it for: rescuing kittens from trees, an alternative to a broken elevator, catching up on planes for those who miss flights, mothers-in-law and much more.

Mattel Hover signs in Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Unlike popular beliefMattel has never made a hoverboard, which is a shame. Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) made it look so easy Back to the Future, Part II. Just think – you’d fly over potholes, sidewalks or even small furry rodents, all without getting knocked off your board. Sigh, probably just as well, especially for those of us who will end up, wheels or no wheels, with their faces regardless of the pavement.

Mocked in Friends (1994–2004)

Mmmm… Mockolate… oh, Season 2, Episode 8, “The One With The List”, why are you taunting us like that? The fully synthetic chocolate substitute, heralded as even better than chocolate, never had a chance to turn Thanksgiving into the Mockolate holiday. Alas, the soft, bubbling feeling that crumbles in your hand, with a taste that has only a hint of what evil must taste like, will never be ours. Perhaps there is still hope for Fish-tachios, provided one is not allergic to cat hair.

‘The Homer’ car in The Simpsons (1989-present)

“Powerful like a gorilla, yet soft and yielding like a Nerf ball.” Without a doubt, ‘The Homer’ is the perfect car. Two bubble domes, one in the front and one in the back for kidnapping (comes with optional brackets and muzzles. An engine sound that makes people think Armageddon is near. Three horns that play “La Cucaracha” when pressed. Mega-sized cup holders for those with giant Hi-Protein Beef or Wheatgrass Squishees, Shag rugs, flukes, and even a metal bowler for a hood trim. not do you want that in your driveway? Besides, what else can $82,000 get you these days?

Happy Fun Ball (Saturday Night Live, 1975–present)

It’s happy! It’s fun! It’s Happy Fun Ball, the toy sensation sweeping the nation, and for just $14.95! Wow, only $14.95 for something that makes you happy and having fun together? Yes please! Just ignore the long laundry list of side effects and warnings. It’s not like Happy Fun Ball is Lawn Darts, to cry out loud. However, it is strongly advised never to taunt Happy Fun Ball.

MagnaVolt in RoboCop 2 (1990)

When was the last time someone paid attention to a car alarm? They have become so common that most assume that they are activated accidentally, not useful in a situation where someone is actually trying to steal your car. This is why we need MagnaVolt. In the case of car theft, two metal straps come down and shock the perpetrator to death before getting away. Just open the door, drop the smoking corpse on the floor and get on with your day. No alarm sounds, no police involvement, just the satisfaction of knowing you’ve devised the most effective automatic security system ever. It doesn’t even drain the car battery, an eco-friendly solution to the never-ending problem of car theft.

ACME products in Looney Tunes (1930-present)

While there’s a good chance we’ll never have to catch a roadrunner, that doesn’t mean we couldn’t use some of the great products ACME offers. Thanks to their rocket-powered roller skates or their jet-powered unicycle you would never be late again. Run like the wind with Triple-Strength Fortified Leg Muscle vitamins. Take the holiday stress out with the Christmas Packing Machine that does all the packing, while the Little-Giant Snow Cloud Seeder makes an instant white Christmas. Instant boulders for when you need to rock, and of course the ever-loved ACME brand Anvil. Watch out, Amazon!

Crab Patties in Spongebob Squarepants (1999–present)

Why should the residents of Bikini Bottom be the only ones who can enjoy a tasty Krabby Patty, the signature burger from the iconic Krusty Krab? Forget Beyond Meat, or VegeMeat, or ‘I Can’t Believe This Isn’t Meat!’: the Krabby Patty is a vegetarian’s dream, a 100% secret patty with undersea cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion, all between two airy seaweed-sea buns. There is literally no reason why Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown) couldn’t open a Krusty Krab franchise on land, but until he does, or at least until he renounces the secret formula, we’ll never know the sweet taste of a Krabby Patty. Maybe plankton (Doug Lawrence) can open a Chum Bucket?