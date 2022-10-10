Best Early Prime Day October 2022 Apple TV deals

Apple has the best TV streaming box. It’s faster and more responsive, it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it runs all streaming apps and has full access to buy TV and movies from Apple’s store, and of course it works seamlessly with your iPhone and Apple’s cloud services. With the latest Apple TV 4K hardware, the problematic remote has even been overhauled and is actually pretty good now!

The only problem is that it costs twice as much as all its competitors. That’s why it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for sales and special offers. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Coming 11-12 October, could be a good time to get an Apple TV 4K at a much more reasonable price. And you might not even have to wait until then, as there are already deals.

A word of caution: We don’t recommend Apple TV HD at any price, even if you don’t have a 4K TV yet. It’s old hardware (an A8 circa 2014!), HDMI 1.4, no support for HDR of any kind, no support for Dolby Atmos…it’s just very old technology that Apple really shouldn’t be selling anymore.

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Best Apple TV deals right now

Amazon USA:

Amazon UK has no offers on the Apple TVs, but they are in stock:

We recommend that you also look for alternatives to Apple TV. Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $34.99 ($20 off) in the US, while in the UK you can get it Fire TV Stick 4K Max for £39.99 (£15 discount).

Prime Early Access Sale 2022: How can I get the best Apple TV deals?

The Prime Early Access sale officially begins on October 11 at 12pm PDT and runs through October 12th in 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK and US

Amazon Prime Early Access sales are only open to Prime members, so you’ll need to log in with an active membership to purchase one of the deals. Prime membership costs $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. New users can sign up for one 30 day free trial which can be canceled at any time during the trial period.