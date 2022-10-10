Best early Prime Day October 2022 Apple deals

Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is the new Prime Day. For two days from October 11-12, you’ll find tons of pre-Black Friday deals, including some great prices on Apple devices. We’ll be tracking deals throughout the sale, but for now, here are the best prices we could find on the latest Apple gear ahead of kick-off.

If it’s the new Apple Watches launched in September you’re after, you’ll be disappointed, but we’ve spotted the following discounts on the previous generation.

Unfortunately, Amazon US doesn’t sell the iPhone 14 yet, but Amazon UK has it in stock. However, we don’t see any discounts yet.

How to qualify for Prime Early Access Sale offers

Many Prime Early Access Sale discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to become a Prime member. Membership price $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. there is also one 30 day free trial for anyone who doesn’t want to commit. You can cancel at any time.

Amazon Prime is a service that began as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery, but has since become much more. Subscribers get access to Amazon’s Netflix rival Prime Video, plus plenty of other benefits. You can see all Prime benefits here.

How to get the best Apple deals

Here are some quick tips for picking up an Apple bargain during the two-day Prime Early Access sale.

It’s essentially a catalog for the entire range of Apple products, and when you click through to specific devices, you’ll also see any discounts available.

We’ve listed all available devices below, many of which had great discounts last Prime Day. We’d recommend bookmarking the product pages you’re most interested in so you can browse discounts as soon as Prime Day hits.

Here are the same product pages for British readers:

2. Be prepared before the Prime Early Access Sale

Prime Early Access Sale deals will go fast, as many deals are available as today’s deals, which means inventory may be limited or only last a few hours.

First, make sure you are registered Amazon Prime to access offers on Amazon. You do not have to pay for the service; you can be on the free trial.

Also, make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date to ensure you can purchase products before they sell out.

If you come across a deal that is out of stock, you can usually sign up to the waiting list to be alerted to any stock that becomes available, usually because someone has decided they don’t want to buy it anyway and removes it from their cart.

You can also use the “See this Deal” button on upcoming deals to be alerted when they become available.

3. Keep an eye on our selection of offers

With a team of Apple-breathing experts sifting through deals and offers every day (literally), you can be sure there’s a top deal out there. See only the best offers at Macworld right here.