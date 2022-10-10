Best early Prime Day October 2022 Apple deals
Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is the new Prime Day. For two days from October 11-12, you’ll find tons of pre-Black Friday deals, including some great prices on Apple devices. We’ll be tracking deals throughout the sale, but for now, here are the best prices we could find on the latest Apple gear ahead of kick-off.
AirPods deals
Amazon USA
And in the UK
Apple Watch deals
Amazon USA
If it’s the new Apple Watches launched in September you’re after, you’ll be disappointed, but we’ve spotted the following discounts on the previous generation.
Amazon UK
iPhone deals
Unfortunately, Amazon US doesn’t sell the iPhone 14 yet, but Amazon UK has it in stock. However, we don’t see any discounts yet.
Older iPhones
- iPhone 13, 256 GB SSD, Pink: £837 (£22 discount)
- iPhone 13, 512 GB SSD, red: £1,029 (£50 off)
- iPhone 13 mini, 128GB SSD, Pink: £649 (full price)
- iPhone 13 mini, 256 GB SSD, Pink: £729 (£30 discount)
- iPhone 13 mini, 512 GB SSD, Pink: £804 (£174.75 discount)
- iPhone 13 Pro, 128 GB SSD, Sierra Blue: £943.99 (£14 discount)
- iPhone 13 Pro, 512 GB SSD, gold: £1,097.38 (£151 off)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max, 1TB, Sierra Blue: £1,499 (£50 off)
- iPhone SE, 128GB SSD, Midnight for £469 (£30 discount)
- iPhone SE, 256 GB SSD, starlight is £569 (£40 discount)
- iPhone 12, 64GB SSD, blue: £629 (£20 off)
- iPhone 12, 128GB SSD, blue: £649 (£50 off)
- iPhone 12, 256 GB SSD, black: £782 (£27 off)
- iPhone 12 mini, 64GB, black: £459 (£120 off)
- iPhone 12 mini, 128GB, white: £569 (£60 off)
- iPhone 12 mini, 256GB, black: £634 (£95 off)
iPad deals
Amazon USA
Amazon UK
- Standard iPad, 256 GB: was £459, get it for: £424.99 (£34 discount). With mobile: £543.81 (£35 off).
- iPad mini, 64GB: was £479, get it for: £459 (£20 off). With mobile: £589 (£30 discount).
- iPad mini, 256GB: was £619, get it for: £549 (£70 off). With mobile: £685 (£74 discount.
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 128 GB: was £749, get it for: £699 (£50 off).
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 256 GB: was £849, get it for: £825 (£24 off). With mobile: £949 (£50 discount).
- 11″ iPad Pro, 1TB: was £1,399, get it for: £1,340.10 (£58.90 off).
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 2TB: was £1,749, get it for: £1,698.80 (£51 off). With mobile: £1,264.39 (£635 discount).
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256 GB: was £1,099, get it for: £1,052 (£47 off). With mobile: £100 discount.
MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals
Amazon USA
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (256GB): $1,149 ($150 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 512 GB): $1,599 ($400 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 1TB): $2,099 ($400 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 512 GB): $2,099 ($400 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 1TB): $2,299 ($400 off)
- M2 MacBook Air (8-core GPU, 256GB): $1,099 ($100 off)
- M2 MacBook Air (10-core GPU, 512GB): $1,399 ($100 off)
- M1 MacBook Air, 256GB): $899 ($100 off)
Amazon UK
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD in Silver: £1,225 (£124 off)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD in Space Grey: £1,225 (£124 off)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD in Space Grey: £1,399 (£150 off)
- 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU), 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD in Silver: £1,399 (£150 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU), 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD in Space Gray: £1,729 (£170 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (8-core CPU, 14-core GPU), 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD in silver: £1,729 (£170 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD in Space Gray: £2,129 (£270 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD in silver: £2,149 (£250 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD in Space Gray: £2,129 (£270 discount)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD in silver: £2,155 (£244 discount)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD in Space Gray: £2,349 (£250 off)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip (10-core CPU, 16-core GPU), 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD in silver: £2,349 (£250 discount)
- M2 MacBook Air (256GB) in silver: £1,149 (£100 discount).
- M2 MacBook Air (256GB) in Space Grey: £1,149 (£100 discount).
- M2 MacBook Air (256GB) in Starlight: £1,149 (£100 discount).
- M2 MacBook Air (256GB) at midnight: £1,149 (£100 discount).
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) in Space Grey: £1,403 (£146 discount).
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) in Starlight: £1,449 (£100 discount).
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) in silver: £1,453 (£96 discount).
- M2 MacBook Air (512GB) at midnight: £1,453 (£96 discount).
- M1 MacBook Air (7-core GPU), 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Space Grey: £919 (£80 discount).
iMac and Mac mini deals
Amazon USA
Amazon UK
- iMac with M1 chip (7-core GPU), 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Silver: was £1,249. Get it for: £1,127.97 (£121 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8-core GPU), 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Green: was £1,449. Get it for: £1,275 (£174 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8-core GPU), 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Green: was £1,449. Get it for: £1,287 (£161 discount)
- iMac with M1 chip (8-core GPU), 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, blue: was £1,449. Get it for: £1,299 (£150 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8-core GPU), 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, blue: was £1,649, get it for £1,479 (£170 off)
- iMac with M1 chip (8-core GPU), 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Green: was £1,649, get it for £1,579 (£70 off)
- M1 Mac mini, 256 GB: was £699, get it for: £622 (£77 off)
- M1 Mac mini, 512 GB: was £899, get it for: £812 (£87 off)
How to qualify for Prime Early Access Sale offers
Many Prime Early Access Sale discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you want to take advantage of the deals, you’ll need to become a Prime member. Membership price $139 / £95 / AUD$59 annually, or $14.99 / £8.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis. there is also one 30 day free trial for anyone who doesn’t want to commit. You can cancel at any time.
Amazon Prime is a service that began as a way to get unlimited next-day delivery, but has since become much more. Subscribers get access to Amazon’s Netflix rival Prime Video, plus plenty of other benefits. You can see all Prime benefits here.
How to get the best Apple deals
Here are some quick tips for picking up an Apple bargain during the two-day Prime Early Access sale.
1. Browse Apple’s Amazon storefront.
It’s essentially a catalog for the entire range of Apple products, and when you click through to specific devices, you’ll also see any discounts available.
We’ve listed all available devices below, many of which had great discounts last Prime Day. We’d recommend bookmarking the product pages you’re most interested in so you can browse discounts as soon as Prime Day hits.
- iPhone: iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone SE and iPhone accessories
- iPad: iPad Pro, iPad Air, 10.2-inch iPad, iPad mini and iPad accessories
- Apple Watch: (Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Series 7, Watch SE (gen 1 & gen 2) and Watch accessories
- MacBook: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac accessories
- Mac desktops : 24 iMac, Mac mini and Mac accessories
- AirPods: AirPods Max, AirPods Pro (gen 1 & gen 2), AirPods (gen 2 & gen 3) and AirPods accessories
- Apple TV: 4K, TV HD, TV accessories
- Beats headphones: Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex, Beats Solo 3 Wireless and Beats Pill+
Here are the same product pages for British readers:
2. Be prepared before the Prime Early Access Sale
Prime Early Access Sale deals will go fast, as many deals are available as today’s deals, which means inventory may be limited or only last a few hours.
First, make sure you are registered Amazon Prime to access offers on Amazon. You do not have to pay for the service; you can be on the free trial.
Also, make sure your payment and shipping information is up to date to ensure you can purchase products before they sell out.
If you come across a deal that is out of stock, you can usually sign up to the waiting list to be alerted to any stock that becomes available, usually because someone has decided they don’t want to buy it anyway and removes it from their cart.
You can also use the “See this Deal” button on upcoming deals to be alerted when they become available.
3. Keep an eye on our selection of offers
With a team of Apple-breathing experts sifting through deals and offers every day (literally), you can be sure there’s a top deal out there. See only the best offers at Macworld right here.