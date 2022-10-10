Best Early October 2022 Prime Day iPad deals

If you don’t want to wait until back Friday to get your holiday shopping done, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is here to offer big discounts on Apple products. The sale runs from 11.-12. October, and we’re already seeing some great deals on iPads. Deals don’t last long, so if you see something you like, we recommend jumping on it quickly. Here are the best deals we’ve found so far, and be sure to return them all during the Prime Early Access sale for the latest and greatest deals.

Prime Early Access Sale: Best iPad Deals Right Now

Amazon USA has several iPad models for sale:

Amazon UK is also running some great deals

Other suppliers also have some great deals. See below for the lowest prices currently available on each iPad model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, take a look at our in-depth iPad buying guide.

Read on to see all the discounts on Prime Early Access Sale deals and to find out how to get Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be canceled after 30 days), so you can take advantage of the offers.

Prime Early Access Sale: How can I get the best iPad deals?

Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 PT (3 a.m. EDT) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom and United States

Most offers are exclusive to Prime members, so you must log in with an active membership to purchase one of the offers.

Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 for a year or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 per month. month. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be canceled at any time during the trial period.

More Apple offers

For more coverage of the Prime Early Access Sale, check out our other Apple deal roundups:

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale AirPods deals

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Apple Watch deals for more Prime Day deals.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale iPhone deals for more Prime Day deals.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale iPad deals for more Prime Day deals.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals for more Prime Day deals.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Mac deals for more Prime Day deals.

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Mac display deals

Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale SSD and hard drive deals