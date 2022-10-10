Best Early October 2022 Prime Day iPad deals
If you don’t want to wait until back Friday to get your holiday shopping done, Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale is here to offer big discounts on Apple products. The sale runs from 11.-12. October, and we’re already seeing some great deals on iPads. Deals don’t last long, so if you see something you like, we recommend jumping on it quickly. Here are the best deals we’ve found so far, and be sure to return them all during the Prime Early Access sale for the latest and greatest deals.
Prime Early Access Sale: Best iPad Deals Right Now
Amazon USA has several iPad models for sale:
Amazon UK is also running some great deals
- iPad Air 4th generation (256 GB) with mobile: was £799, get it for: £589 (£210 off). Non-cellular: £139.83 off
- iPad Air 4th generation (64GB): was £519, get it for: £398.97 (£120 off)
- Standard iPad, 64GB: was £319, get it for: £299 (£20 off). With mobile: £20 discount.
- Standard iPad, 256 GB: was £459, get it for: £419 (£40 off). With mobile: £15 discount.
- iPad mini, 64GB: was £479, get it for: £459 (£20 off). With mobile: £28.52 off.
- iPad mini, 256GB: was £619, get it for: £574.97 (£44 off). With mobile: £60 discount.
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 128 GB: was £749, get it for: £699 (£50 off). With mobile: £35 discount.
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 512 GB: was £1,049, get it for: £1,014.97 (£34 off). With mobile: £150 discount.
- 11″ iPad Pro, 1TB: was £1,399, get it for: £1,340.10 (£58.90 off). With mobile: £49 discount.
- 11-inch iPad Pro, 2TB: was £1,749, get it for: £1,744.97 (£4 off). With mobile: £230 discount.
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 256 GB: was £1,099, get it for: £954 (£145 off). With mobile: £52.59 off.
Other suppliers also have some great deals. See below for the lowest prices currently available on each iPad model. If you’re not sure which model is right for you, take a look at our in-depth iPad buying guide.
Read on to see all the discounts on Prime Early Access Sale deals and to find out how to get Amazon Prime (which costs $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 on a monthly basis, but can be canceled after 30 days), so you can take advantage of the offers.
Prime Early Access Sale: How can I get the best iPad deals?
Prime Day officially begins on July 12 at 12 PT (3 a.m. EDT) in the following countries: Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, United Kingdom and United States
Most offers are exclusive to Prime members, so you must log in with an active membership to purchase one of the offers.
Prime memberships cost $139 / £79 / AUD$59 for a year or $14.99 / £7.99 / AUD$6.99 per month. month. New users can sign up for a 30-day free trial that can be canceled at any time during the trial period.
