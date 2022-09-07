Best data recovery apps for Mac

If you want to recover a deleted file, EaseUS Data Recovery for Mac is a good option because it has a free version that is limited to 2 GB. That may not sound like much, but it’s more than what is offered by most trials, and possibly enough to find what you’re looking for or at least know that it can see your lost data before paying for a full license.

The unlimited app costs $89.95 / £95.99 for a month (you can cancel at any time). This may sound expensive, but data recovery software isn’t something you use regularly, so it should be enough time to get your Mac up and running again, or at least save the data. If you want longer, you can buy a 1-year license for $119.95 / £131.99, all of which come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

EaseUS covers many file types and drive formats, and also gives you a good chance of recovering files from a drive if you accidentally reformat it or delete a partition before deleting your files. The ability to create a bootable USB drive also means there’s a good chance you’ll be able to find data even if macOS can’t boot from your Mac’s internal drive. It now also supports Macs with the T2 security chips, which is a big bonus if you have a newer device, plus EaseUS states that the app is also compatible with M1 silicon.

The app works with APFS, HFS+, HFS X, FAT (FAT16, FAT32), exFAT and NTFS, and it is not limited to recovering data from internal drives as you can also use it to recover data from external hard drive disk, SSD, USB storage, memory card, plus it supports Time Machine and Finder backups of iOS devices.

A clean, simple interface is also a welcome feature, with the three-step process of scanning, selecting files and recovering them all handled without the need for any technical knowledge. If you don’t have a spare drive or Mac, EaseUS Data Recovery for Mac allows you to send the recovered files directly to a cloud storage service such as Google Drive, Dropbox or OneDrive.