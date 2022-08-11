Best Crypto Exchange to Trade Cryptocurrencies

If you want to trade cryptocurrency but don’t know how to begin, you must read the crypto exchanges list. The exchanges facilitate traders to buy, sell, swap, and trade their coins without a hassle.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Dogecoin, and around 1000 cryptocurrencies are available on these crypto exchanges. Most of these crypto exchanges are DeFi and Ethereum-backed.

We are going to talk about five crypto exchanges in this blog. They are all user-friendly, and you can begin trading by simply creating your account.

Let’s dive in.

Crypto Exchanges List

Choosing the best cryptocurrency exchange can be overwhelming for you because there are a dozen exchangers that can confuse you. There are certain factors to look into, as every cryptocurrency exchange has its payment methods, the gas fee, and the number of cryptocurrencies to trade.

To save your time and effort, we have researched and created the best crypto exchange list for you.

Let’s get to business.

1. Coinbase

In 2012, Coinbase’s total market valuation of $36 billion today. It’s regarded as the best-decentralized crypto exchange, with headquarters in 100 countries worldwide. Coinbase supports 250 cryptocurrency trades for users with strong security and ease of use functionalities.

Why is Coinbase the Best Crypto Exchange?

Coinbase complies with FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) to reimburse users’ funds in case of a cyberattack on the system.

The crypto exchange list credits Coinbase for its custodial (saving assets on Coinbase) and non-custodial (protecting assets on Coinbase Wallet) options for holding assets.

Coinbase has set the trading fee starting from 0 to 0.6 dollars. The transaction costs are higher than other crypto exchange list entities.

2. Binance

Binance was launched in 2017, but it’s the largest cryptocurrency trading platform today. Binance is the best crypto exchange that addresses the high fee structure users dislike about Coinbase with relatively lower fees. The exchange has 500 cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin, Bitcoin prime, Ethereum, etc.

Why is Binance the Best Crypto Exchange?

Binance has an academy to teach new traders through short videos. The exchanges can learn about blockchain and crypto trading, making Binance the best crypto exchange for beginners.

Binance offers affordable transaction fees, making it a favorite crypto exchange list addition.

Binance uses charts and graphs to make users understand the trading movement. The exchange also has an app for a user-friendly experience.

3. Gemini

Gemini, launched in 2014, is a credible crypto exchange list platform for crypto trading and buying. The best crypto exchange has 70 cryptocurrencies and some fiat-backed cryptocurrencies. Gemini has custodian insurance for users who’d like to hold their tokens on the platform.

Why is Gemini the Best Crypto Exchange?

Gemini has outstanding customer support that the two crypto exchange list platforms lack.

The best crypto exchange has its wallet insured for user fund security. Gemini audits its platform for security attacks regularly.

The platform’s trading fee structure is complicated, charging around $0.50 on small transactions. Gemini is more suited for seasoned traders.

4. Crypto.com

Crypto.com is best known for its cyber security measures because they understand that it’s a crypto trader’s main concern. Crypto.com was launched in 2016, but it already has 40+ cryptos registered on its platform for trades. You can keep your tokens saved custodial while earning interest.

Why is Crypto.com the Best Crypto Exchange?

Crypto.com is the best crypto exchange platform because of its strict user fund security with FDIC certification. The platform goes through rigorous penetration tests regularly.

The cryptocurrency platform has a hot DeFi wallet so users can make transactions at their own pace.

Trading fees are lower if the connected wallet has funds to provide interest rates.

5. Kraken

Kraken is the last but not the least best crypto exchange platform on our list. The crypto exchange platform was launched in 2013, and it has been one of the most used crypto exchanges since then. Kraken has 120+ cryptocurrencies on its platforms for easy trades and user-friendly. The platform supports different payment methods.

Why is Kraken the Best Crypto Exchange?

Kraken has a pro version of the crypto exchange that offers users lower trading fees no matter the size of the transaction.

The best crypto exchange platform has 120+ cryptocurrencies for users to buy, sell, and trade.

Kraken uses smart analytics for traders to view currency prices with a thorough order book analysis.

This was out best crypto exchange list with leading, feature-rich exchanges that even newbie crypto traders can use.

Conclusion

Trading cryptocurrency is an effortless process using one of these best crypto exchanges. They are safe, protected, and user-friendly, but you still must be vigilant with the investments. Use a wallet built on an Ethereum block to support various coin transactions.

Start small to understand how volatility works and how to recover from the loss. So, it would help if you educated yourself before hopping on the bandwagon.