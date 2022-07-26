Best Android phones To Buy: Choose the ideal phone for you

To have a smartphone of your choice is one of the most satisfactory feelings, especially in a modern world full of tech gadgets. Android phones have changed the game of mobile industry to new standards and incredible evolutions. But, when it comes to choosing the best 5G smartphones for yourself, it may become a hassle. This is not because you can’t get a right choice but mostly because you have a lot of variety to look into. Clearly, every other brand is launching a smartphone that is almost unavoidable to check out or give a try. But guess what? We have assembled the top choices for you to make an informed decision.

Key Specs:

Operating System: Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Available Colours: White, Black Display: 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz Primary Camera Setup: 50MP f/1.7 wide-angle, 50MP f/2.4 ultra-wide angle, 13MP f/2.2 telephoto Selfie Camera Setup: 32MP f/2.4 wide-angle Battery: Li-Po 5000mAh, 80W SuperVOOC flash charging CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, GPU: Adreno 730 Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM Weight: 0.48 lbs.

If you wan to witness some of the never-used technology before in a cellphone, the OPPO Find X5 Pro is totally up for it. With its latest, high-end specifications, it also includes NPU powered elite imaging with the MariSilicon X chip. This chip is used for brightening the images even in the darkest lighting situations such as night time. OPPO has also equipped this flagship premium smartphone with the fastest charging technology of 80W that charges the mobile in less than an hour. Moreover, the Find X5 Pro sports a line-up of three powerful rear cameras including telephoto lens and ultra-wide sensor. If you often multitask, the combo of 12GB massive RAM and 256GB storage is definitely going to be your favourite.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Key Specs

Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED (3088 x 1440) CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Android version: 12 RAM: 8GB, 12GB Rear lens: 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 10x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto Front lens: 40MP (f/2.2) Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery life: Almost 10 hours

If you are a true android fan, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is not letting you go without having a second glance at it. Its gorgeous display with adaptive refresh rate, latest processing power, built-in stylus pen and impressive camera array make it win amongst lots of the rivals. The very first attractive factor of the phone comes in the form of its QHD AMOLED touchscreen that also has a stylus pen. Plus, the top-tier specs like RAM, Snapdragon and plenty of storage options make it a powerful beast. You can also squeeze out a good period of battery life from the mobile phone. Hence, if you are a traveller, you won’t really find it to be irritating.

Google Pixel 6

Key Specs

Display: 6.4-inch OLED |2400 x 1080 | 90Hz CPU: Tensor Android version: 12 Storage : 128GB, 256GB RAM: 8GB Rear cameras: 50MP main , 12MPultrawide Front camera: 8MP Battery life: Almost 8 hours

Google Pixel 6 is nothing less than a feature-packed phone and clearly has made an impact to earn the third spot in this list. Priced at a much reasonable cost, the Pixel 6 doesn’t disappoint when it comes to the real-time performance. Its latest android OS, mixed and match with Tensor and great storage amount delivers adequate speed for modern phone activities. Even though, the battery life is not humongous, it still keeps the mobile running for hours of the day without plug. The major cameras are attached for a fantastic job whether you are taking a wide shot or a nice portrait mode picture.

Key Specs:

Available Colours: Black GPU: Adreno 660 Primary Camera Setup: 50MP f/1.8 wide-angle, 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle, 13MP f/2.4 telephoto, 3MP f/2.4microlens Selfie Camera: 32MP f/2.4 wide-angle CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, Display: 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM Battery: Li-Po 4500mAh with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging Weight: 0.43 lbs. Operating System: Android 11, ColorOS 11.2 Price: £949

Another one of our favourites come down to the OPPO Find X series mobile phone. This one stands out visibly with some of its most exceptional features such as billion colour display, fastest battery charging power and AMOLED touchscreen. What one could be most excited about from this mobile phone has to be its unparalleled performance and gaming mode. Besides that, its battery lasting time is not just limited to daytime, in fact you can take it through midnight just like that. The breathtaking display is nothing short of a colour arcade with 10-bit colour depth and ultra-vision. Plus, the cameras also include telephoto lens along with the wide-angle and ultrawide angle lens. Hence, the phone does brilliant job in capturing even the minimal details with accuracy.

Bottom Line

Here are the top four OPPO android 5G smartphones of 2022 that you must check out. We bet you’d definitely choose one of these for your next best purchase as each one of them has the potential to beat many others in the market. If you are sort of a demanding user, you wouldn’t be disappointed at all.