Best and worst foods for period pains revealed: Avoid coffee but eat lots of salmon and veggies 

From excruciating stomach cramps to debilitating bone pain, so many women endure menstrual symptoms that make their lives a misery every month.

But the key to eradicating these effects could be as simple as a few simple dietary changes, according to a growing body of research.

In new advice, the North American Menopause Society says women should aim for a diet high in salmon, eggs and vegetables, rather than turning to comfort foods like candy, chocolate and takeaways.

This is because the former are filled with healthy fats and antioxidants that reduce inflammation — the body’s immune system response to an irritant.

Before a period begins, the cells that make up the endometrium begin to break down and release large amounts of inflammatory prostaglandins.

These chemicals constrict the blood vessels in the uterus and cause the muscle layer to contract, causing painful cramps.

The NAMS also advises women to stay away from coffee. Caffeine can constrict blood vessels, constrict the uterus and make cramps more painful.

About half of all adult women in the US and UK experience pain around their periods and it is the leading cause of school absenteeism for teenage girls.

Yet many do not seek help for it. Instead, they resort to over-the-counter pain relievers that can have limited results.

The NAMS analyzed peer-reviewed studies of diet and menstrual pain, which is medically known as dysmenorrhea, to see which foods make it worse and which can reduce it.

They concluded that a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids — likely fatty fish and eggs — and low in processed foods, oil and sugar, was optimal.

NAMS Medical Director Dr. Stephanie Faubion said: ‘Since menstrual pain is a leading cause of school absenteeism in adolescent girls, it is important to explore options that can minimize pain.

“Something like dietary modification could be a relatively simple solution that could provide them with significant relief.”

The literature review found that diets high in omega-6 fatty acids, sugar, salt and meat promote inflammation, while foods high in omega-3 fatty acids reduce it.

Animal products, caffeine and omega-6-rich foods can enhance these chemical reactions, while foods high in omega-3 counteract the inflammatory effects of prostaglandins.

Serah Sannoh, lead author and public health graduate at Rutgers University, said: ‘Research into the effects of diet on menstrual pain began as a quest to remedy the pain I have personally experienced; I wanted to understand the science behind the association.

“Learning about different foods that increase and reduce inflammation, which then increase or decrease menstrual pain, revealed that diet is one of many contributors to health outcomes that are often overlooked.”

She added: “I am hopeful that this research can help people who menstruate to reduce the pain they experience and shed light on the importance of holistic treatment options.”

The results will be presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting in Atlanta, which will run from October 12-15.

More than half of women in the US have one to two days of menstrual pain every month.

Normally the pain is mild, but for some women it is so severe that it interferes with their daily life for several days a month.

For some, the pain is also accompanied by diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headache, and dizziness.

Symptoms such as bloating, breast tenderness, lack of concentration, mood swings and fatigue may also occur.

For many women, periods become less painful as they get older, and may also improve after childbirth.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends exercise, heat, sleep, and relaxation to relieve cramps.

Aerobic workouts like walking and swimming help produce chemicals that block pain in the body.