Best 3 Tips To Eliminate Filth And Nasty Stains From Your Lounge

Do you own a couch, lounge, or sofa that needs to be thoroughly cleaned? Well, it is essential to invest in professional upholstery cleaning Adelaide services, however, few DIYs can be used to clean your couch or sofa to some extent. Don’t worry, though; we are willing to assist you! In this article, we’ll be providing some tips on how to clean your couch and get rid of stains and grit. So continue reading to learn more.

Stain types and removal techniques

Blood: Accidents can happen at any time. A minor cut or wound can sometimes stain your lovely couch or sofa. Using detergent and cold water is the easiest technique to get rid of a bloodstain from your couch. Simply apply the solution to the clean fabric and dab the stain till it disappears.

Coffee : Who doesn't love to sit on their comfy couch and drink a warm cup of coffee, right? However, sometimes your love for coffee can become a problem for your upholstery. The best technique to get rid of a coffee spill from your couch is to use vinegar and warm water. Simply combine an equal amount of each liquid, then drench a clean towel in it. Once removed, continue to blot the stain.

Ink: If you've got an ink spot on your couch, rubbing alcohol is the best cleaner to use. Simply apply the solution to a clean towel and dab the stain till it fades.

Wine: Just as delightful as relaxing on your couch and having a glass of wine after a long tiring day, it is equally frustrating when you accidentally spill the wine on your sofa/couch. Worry not! It is not the end of the world. You can quickly restore your upholstered furniture with the help of white vinegar. White vinegar is the finest solution for removing wine stains from upholstery.

However, if you think that for some reason the stains won’t come off, then you can always rely on certified sofa cleaning Adelaide services. With years of experience and industry-approved cleaning products, skilled professionals can easily remove the stubborn stains from your upholstery in minimal downtime.

How do you clean your couch of grime and stains?

Vacuum – Vacuuming is the primary step in cleaning up stains and debris from your furniture. This will aid in clearing the fabric of any surface debris and dirt that has accumulated.

Steam Clean – After good vacuuming, you can use a rented steam cleaner to thoroughly clean your upholstery. This will aid in meticulous cleaning of the fabric and get rid of any stubborn stains that were left behind.

Spot clean – If any stains are particularly difficult to get rid of with a vacuum or steam cleaner, you can try to spot clean them. Simply combine equal measures of water and baking soda to make a paste, and then apply it to the stain. After that, dab the stain with a clean cloth until it is gone.

If you think that your upholstery is still dirty then you can opt for certified couch cleaning Adelaide services. Licensed upholstery cleaning professionals such as Quick Dry Upholstery Cleaning Adelaide have access to cutting-edge equipment and industry-approved solutions that helps them efficiently remove all the filth accumulated on your sofa or couch with utmost ease.

How can you keep your couch clean and stain-free?

Slipcover: Using a slipcover is one technique to shield your couch from stains and dirt. Slipcovers are made of robust fabric that is simple to clean.

Throw blanket: Using a throw blanket is another option to shield your couch from stains and grime. Throw blankets are constructed of a thin material that is simple to wash in a washing machine.

We believe that this blog was informative in guiding you on how to clean your couch or any upholstered furniture of dirt and stains. For more tips and ideas, contact lounge cleaning Adelaide professionals from Quick Dry Upholstery Cleaning Adelaide today and give your soft furnishing a new and rejuvenated look.