Bernie Ecclestone indicates not guilty plea to charge of fraud over ‘failure to declare £400m’

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, 91, has pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge over an alleged failure to report £400million worth of foreign assets to the government.

Ecclestone was met Monday morning at Westminster Magistrates’ Court by photographers and cameramen who had been warned by court security not to harass him because of his age.

The business magnate’s white Range Rover, with a personalized license plate, passed three times before leaving the vehicle, wearing a dark three-piece suit, white shirt and dark tie.

He is charged with false representation fraud between July 13, 2013 and October 5, 2016, accused of failing to declare a trust in Singapore with a bank account of approximately US$650 million.

According to the indictment, he claimed that he had “established only one trust, namely one for the benefit of your daughters.”

Prosecutor Robert Simpson told the court: “This charge stems from an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service and Customs (HMRC) into Mr Ecclestone’s finances.

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, 91 (pictured outside Westminster Magistrates Court this morning), has pleaded not guilty to a fraud charge over an alleged failure to report £400million in foreign assets to the government

This would have enabled him to enter into a structural disclosure facility that would have drawn a line under past tax irregularities.

“During that investigation, he was asked about any overseas trusts in which he was involved.

“The Crown has based this charge on its failure to give up a trust in Singapore with a bank account of approximately $650 million.”

Ecclestone was given unconditional bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on 19 September at the hearing, which lasted about five minutes.

The judge told him, “Given the value of the alleged fraud, this court, if convicted, would not have sufficient criminal jurisdiction.”

He is also said to have said ‘aside from the trust set up for your daughters, you were not the founder or beneficiary of any trust in or outside the UK’.

Ecclestone, along with his legal team, were walked through the building’s security through the building’s exit.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring allowed him to stand off the dock after his attorney Clare Montgomery QC said her client had “a little trouble hearing.”

Ecclestone stood in the dock to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Knightsbridge, central London, before pleading not guilty to a charge of fraud by misrepresentation between 13 July 2013 and 5 October 2016.

Bernie Ecclestone is charged with fraud by misrepresentation between July 13, 2013 and October 5, 2016

Ecclestone – who has three grown daughters, Deborah, 67, Tamara, 38, and Petra, 33, and a young son, Ace – is said to have made the statements “with the intent of making a profit, namely, unlisted, for yourself.”

The charges against the billionaire, whose address is listed in Knightsbridge, central London, was cleared by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last month after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which said the investigation was “complex and global” used to be. ‘.

Chief Prosecutor Andrew Penhale said at the time: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has cleared charges against Bernard Ecclestone of false representation fraud related to his failure to disclose to HMRC the existence of assets held abroad.” be held to be declared. be worth more than £400 million.’

Ecclestone splits his time between his coffee farm on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, a mansion in Gstaad, Switzerland, and his villa in Ibiza, where he was last seen a fortnight ago during a disastrous media run praising Vladimir Putin.

He later apologized for describing Putin as a “first class person” and that he would “take a bullet for him.” He missed the Austrian Grand Prix last month.

Model Tamara Ecclestone with Bernie Ecclestone at the time at 2013 F1 World Championship

Petra, Mr Ecclestone and Tamara at a fundraiser in London at the Corinthia Hotel, 2017

Simon York, director of the Fraud Investigation Service (FIS), HMRC, said in a statement published in July: “We can confirm that an allegation of fraud by false representation has been authorized against Bernard Ecclestone.

This follows a complex and global criminal investigation by HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service.

“The criminal charge concerns anticipated tax liabilities arising from more than £400 million in offshore assets hidden from HMRC.

“HMRC is on the side of honest taxpayers and we will take tough action where we suspect tax fraud. Our message is clear: no one is beyond our reach.

“We remind people to refrain from commenting or sharing information that could harm the proceedings in any way.

“This is now a matter for the courts and we will not comment further.”

Ecclestone became a father for the fourth time when he welcomed son Ace to Fabiana last July, whom he married in 2012.

The billionaire businessman is already father to daughters Deborah, 66, Tamara and Petra Ecclestone.

Deborah was born to his first wife Ivy Bamford before welcoming socialites Tamara and Petra with his second wife Slavica Radić.

Bernie married Fabiana three years after he divorced Croatian Slavica. He confirmed to the Swiss newspaper Blick last April that he and Fabiana were expecting a child.