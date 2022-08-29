Bernie: Dems are ‘CORRECT’ to criticize Biden’s student loan ploy because it could’ve gone ‘further’

Bernie Sanders backs Democrats who are critical of Joe Biden’s ambitious student loan forgiveness plan, with progressive claiming it doesn’t go far enough to tackle the massive debt burden.

While most established Democrats are calling out President Biden for leaving Americans who don’t benefit from the aid plan, more progressive members say the plan isn’t enough to make a dent in the student loan crisis.

“Well, the truth is that criticism is in a sense correct,” Sanders said Sunday morning on ABC’s This Week program.

Vermont’s independent primaries with the Senate Democrats.

Sanders claims the aid disproportionately benefits those with higher incomes, but the Biden administration maintains that the majority of people receiving lump-sum forgiveness are individuals earning less than $75,000.

Biden announced on Wednesday forgiveness of up to $10,000 for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 individually or $250,000 collectively. Those with Pell Grants are eligible for $20,000 in federal student loans canceled under Biden’s new plan.

Estimates say the relief will cost US taxpayers up to $600 billion over the next decade, and a separate analysis notes that individuals — even those who didn’t benefit from the waiver — will end up paying more than $2,000 to pay off the debt.

Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders said Democrats are rightly angry about President Joe Biden’s student loan plan — but claims they should be angry it doesn’t go far enough

The University of Pennsylvania business school’s Penn Wharton Budget Model found in a report last week that the bulk of aid would go to borrowers who are among the 60 percent of earners.

“The answer is maybe, just maybe, we want a government that works for all working people and not just the people at the top,” Sanders said on Sunday.

“The answer is, don’t do what the Republicans want to do,” the progressive senator added. “Oh, it’s unfair to this person because we’re helping that person.” The answer may be to create a government that works for all people and not just the rich campaign workers.”

Republicans’ biggest criticism of the plan is that it isn’t fair to Americans who didn’t go to college or who worked hard and plan accordingly to pay off college or their debts on time.

The GOP claims that these Americans are being punished for their sound financial planning.

Some Democrats are also jumping on board with this view.

Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, who is running for Ohio’s open Senate seat, said in a statement last week that Biden’s aid plan “sends the wrong message to the millions of uneducated Ohioans who are working just as hard to make ends meet.” .

Biden announced last week that his administration is canceling between $10,000 and $20,000 in federal student loans for borrowers earning less than $125,000. Progressives immediately claimed it didn’t go far enough and the established Democrats say it’s unfair to those who worked hard to repay their loans or didn’t go to college.

Biden’s plan coincided with the fifth and final extension of the federal student loan repayment moratorium, which expires in January 2023.

The answer to the debt crisis, Sanders argues, is ‘not to refuse help to people who can’t deal with these horrendous student debts’.

Maine Representative Jared Golden said in a statement about the forgiveness: “This presidential decision is separate from what the majority of the American people want from the White House, which is leadership to address the most immediate challenges facing the country.” to grab. ‘

One of the most vulnerable Democrats in the House, New Hampshire Representative Chris Pappas, also criticized Biden’s decision.

He said the move “bypassed” Congress and stressed it would do little to solve the core problem of “the affordability of higher education.”

The announcement for forgiveness came at the same time as Biden announced the fifth and final extension to the federal student loan repayment moratorium, which was previously set to end on August 31, 2022.

The extension, the administration noted, is the last of the pandemic — and student loan payments will resume in January 2023.

Outstanding loans and interest accrual were suspended in March 2020 amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.