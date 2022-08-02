Bernd Leno will have a medical at Fulham ahead of £8m move from Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to undergo a medical in Fulham ahead of his £8million transfer from the Emirates.

Marco Silva is looking to find a stable number one for the Premier League season this summer after switching between Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodak for the Cottagers last year.

The Gunners had £12million outstanding for the Germany international but have lowered their asking price after the Cottagers began looking at other possible options.

The German has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Arsenal, since 2018 at the Emirates Stadium, and Mikel Arteta is now ready to say goodbye to the goalkeeper.

Leno was the undisputed number one in his first three seasons, starting the first three league games of 2021-22, but then lost his spot to Aaron Ramsdale and only made five appearances in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could be ready for a new outgoing star after opening talks with Galatasary over the sale of Lucas Torreira.

The Uruguayan has been loaned to Atlético Madrid and Fiorentina for the past two seasons respectively and will be happy to play in the first team in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

He was not in Mikel Arteta’s recent plans, although he was back at the club’s London Colney training complex for the season.

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun also appears to be on his way after agreeing a lease with Reims.