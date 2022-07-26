Bernd Leno closes in on an £8m move to Fulham after Arsenal agreed to drop their £12m asking price

Bernd Leno is close to completing his long-term move to Fulham for £8million after Arsenal cut the asking price for the keeper.

Marco Silva is looking to find a stable number one for the Premier League season this summer after switching between Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodak for the Cottagers last year.

The Gunners had £12million outstanding for the Germany international but are ready to cut their price after the Cottagers start looking at other possible options.

The German has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Arsenal, since 2018 at the Emirates Stadium, and Mikel Arteta is now ready to say goodbye to the goalkeeper.

Leno was the undisputed number one in his first three seasons, starting the first three league games of 2021-22, but then lost his spot to Aaron Ramsdale and only made five appearances in all competitions.

Fulham have also asked about Barcelona keeper Neto, who is part of Xavi’s plans to sack seven more players during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona manager reportedly plans to ‘force’ Neto (above) out of the club this summer

Leno becomes Fulham’s second recruit in days after completing the signing of Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon on a deal until June 2023.

The Israel international had been linked with a move to Craven Cottage earlier in the transfer window, but a new FIFA rule allowing Ukraine-based foreign players to suspend their contracts made the deal more difficult.

However, Solomon took advantage of this opportunity and was confirmed as a Fulham player in a ‘Man of the Hour’ social media promotion earlier today.