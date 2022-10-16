Bernardo Silva claims Erling Haaland is ‘the only player who gets close’ to Cristiano Ronaldo

<!–

Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland is the only player to come close to Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to striker instincts.

Haaland has conquered the Premier League so far this season following his summer transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Silva is one of the few to play both the Norwegian and Ronaldo at international level with Portugal and he has made a comparison between the two, although he thinks the former is not yet at the same level.

“I spoke to some friends recently and I said he is the only player who comes close to Cristiano to know where the ball will land in the penalty area,” he told Arab News via The sun.

“He smells like knowing where it lands and he’s so fast and strong, which isn’t easy for the defenders. Can he reach the same standards? Well I play with Erling so I hope so but the standards are so high.

Cristiano has won five Ballon d’Ors and five Champions Leagues. You never know what will happen in the future. Erling is still very young, still has a lot to do, but the mentality is there, so yes.’

Haaland has not had time to settle in the Premier League and has scored 15 goals in just nine appearances so far.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has dominated European football for the better part of 15 years, with five Ballon d’Or trophies and five Champions League winners’ medals, just some of the accolades he has won during that period.

The 37-year-old reached another milestone last week by scoring his 700th club goal in Manchester United’s win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Manchester City are on the hunt for a third consecutive Premier League title and Silva says Haaland’s presence is frightening the teams as they have not had a focal point in recent years.

“We have always had good results in recent years, but it is true that we now have a player up front who is so strong and big,” he added.

“And the other teams are a bit afraid of that. Personally, I feel that if I and the other midfielders and defenders do our job well, we have so much quality up front.

Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Erling, they can decide the games, they can control the rest. But we have to do a good job, master the rhythm of the game and then we know what weapons we have in advance.’

Pep Guardiola’s squad will return to action on Sunday when they travel to Anfield to take on rivals Liverpool.

A win over the Reds puts City at the top of the table, causing current leaders Arsenal to lose points in the earlier kick-off against Leeds.