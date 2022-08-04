Bernard Tynan: Queensland’s sleepwalker caught with his pants down days after being released

A man literally caught with his pants down claims he exposed himself to get the attention of passing motorists.

The public masturbator was released just days earlier for exposing himself to children on a Queensland beach.

Police were patrolling Fairfield Road, Yeronga when they saw Shane Bernard exposing James Tynan to traffic around 2am on July 31, the Brisbane Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant David Parfitt said the 65-year-old man ran into Hyde Road Park when he saw police and was taken into custody a short time later.

Shane Tynan, 65, claims he was sleepwalking after being caught being exposed to oncoming traffic

“The defendant stated that he had Alzheimer’s and was trying to get the attention of other drivers to help him, so he took his pants off. The police couldn’t find his pants,” said Sgt Parfitt.

Tynan pleaded guilty to aggravated intentional exposure. His attorney, Patrick O’Donnell, said his client was indeed sleepwalking at the time and cannot remember doing it.

“He says he is very sorry and that he was sleepwalking at the time, he can’t remember anything,” said Mr. O’Donnell.

The court heard that Tynan was sentenced to 12 months in prison in 2021 for an indecent act in a public place where he exposed his genitals in front of children on Streets Beach in the South Bank Parklands.

Magistrate Mark Nolan said the older man’s behavior was “disgusting” and that if it continues like this, he will spend longer behind bars.

“There is no place in a civilized society for people like you to take off their pants and masturbate in front of other people,” said Magistrate Nolan.

Tynan was sentenced to three months behind bars with a one-year suspended suspension.