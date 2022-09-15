Bernard Tomic wins first tournament in four years – after challenging Nick Kyrgios to a boxing bout

Polarizing Australian tennis star Bernard Tomic has won his first tournament in four years.

Placed fifth in Cancun, Mexico, the 29-year-old took home $3210 for his win in the ITF event, which is two levels lower than the ATP tour.

It is a long way from its fierce rival Nick Kyrgios, who raised $440,700 in prize money after reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open.

He was also fined five times by officials during his two weeks at Flushing Meadows meaning he lined up to collect nearly $500,000 after counting his money for making the third round of the men’s doubles alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis .

Kyrgios also netted a whopping $1.8 million after making it to the Wimbledon final – splitting another $675,000 with Kokkinakis after winning the men’s doubles final at the Australian Open.

Tomic and Kyrgios have been engaged in a vicious social media war of words this year, with Kyrgios at one point labeling Tomic Australia’s ‘most hated athlete’.

Tomic, who was once ranked 17th in the world, turned around after boldly declaring that he could one day win Wimbledon.

Kyrgios, 27, came close, losing the final in four sets to Novak Djokovic at the All England Club in July.

Following his success in Mexico, Tomic will rise nearly 150 places in the ATP rankings next week after rising to 801 in the world.

Considered by many to be a wasted talent, Tomic seems determined to finally realize his potential on the track.

He posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story after winning the ITF M15 tournament in Cancun, which is better known as a party hotspot.

Accompanied by a photo of a lion, the motivational meme said, “The person I’m becoming is going to shock a lot of people.”

But with Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and Kokkinakis already establishing Aussie stars on the professional circuit, Tomic may have left his run too late.

Young players like Rinky Hijikata – who won Rafael Nadal at the US Open – are ready to show their talent ahead of a summer of tennis in Australia.

An Australian Open wildcard is unlikely for Tomic, as he has burned countless bridges with Tennis Australia.

Previous years driving a Ferrari through the streets of Surfers Paradise, rather than honing his craft on the track, left many shaking their heads, and Tomic’s high-profile feud with Australian tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt didn’t help his case either.

Last year, Tomic spoke a big game, outlining his desire to return to the world’s top 100.

“No one can stop me now but me. I’m working out, I’m sweating, I’m pushing, I’m excited,” he said.

“Everything it takes to get back to the top. Hard work pays off. I have put my blood, sweat and tears into this sport. I came back early and it’s time to set things straight.’

If he continues to win tournaments, Tomic may keep his word and shock the world.