Bernadette Bosanac to keep $4.5million Dalkeith mansion as ex-husband owes ATO $9.3million

A lifestyle blogger has been allowed to keep her mansion despite the Australian tax authorities trying to take it off because her ex-husband owes $9.34 million in unpaid taxes.

The Supreme Court overturned a federal court decision that Bernadette and Vlado Bosanac owned the home in the affluent Perth suburb of Dalkeith — which was purchased for $4.5 million in 2006.

The court ruled that Mr Bosanac’s involvement in obtaining a loan for the property in 2006 was a gift to his wife, as his name was never on the title.

The ATO had wanted to take over the house to pay off Bosanac’s millions of debt.

The initial the $250,000 down payment when the house was purchased came from a joint loan account in the couple’s name.

“The disparity in wealth and employment makes it unlikely that Ms. Bosanac could have obtained or repaid the loans on her own,” the court ruled, NCA Newswire reported.

The clear inference is that the objective intent of the parties was that Mr Bosanac did no more than facilitate the acquisition of Dalkeith’s property by Mrs Bosanac by assisting in paying the down payment and entering into the joint loans to cover the to finance the purchase.’

With the inflation of the past 16 years, the house is now probably worth close to $10 million.

Mr. Bosanac runs technology company Advanced Human Imaging and made millions from the fitness app Myfiziq.

The app scans a user’s body to help them reach their fitness goals and was endorsed by Olympic swimmer Michael Klim and fighters Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

His ex-wife runs a spray tan company called Perth Glow.

In the loan application, Mr. Bosanac reported that he had significant assets, including stocks worth $24 million and cash reserves, and had an annual income of $388,401.

The couple broke up in 2013, but lived together in Dalkeith until September 2015.

The ATO pursued Mr. Bosanac for $9.34 million in unpaid taxes, accrued between 2005 and 2013.

Ms. Bosanac was initially ordered to pay $5.7 million to the IRS, but that was reduced to less than $250,000 when she appealed.

“There was no suggestion in this court, or in the courts below, that Dalkeith’s property was registered in Ms Bosanac’s name for the purpose of avoiding Mr Bosanac’s creditors,” the Supreme Court said.

The ATO said it was “considering the decision and has no further comment at this time.”