Berhalter delights USA fans with the suggestion that Christian Pulisic will be able start vs Netherlands

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Christian Pulisic looks set to start against the Netherlands after USA boss Gregg Berhalter revealed 24 hours after the game that his fitness looks ‘pretty good’.

The Chelsea striker, and star player of the USMNT, suffered a painful-looking abdominal injury while scoring the winning goal against Iran, and was rushed to hospital after being sent off at half-time.

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit to start against the Orange on Saturday in the round of 16, but Berhalter gave a positive update on his condition on Friday and hinted that he will be on the field.

Christian Pulisic suffered an abdominal injury during the US victory over Iran on Monday

Pulisic was left for treatment and he couldn’t celebrate a huge goal for his team

He allayed fears of his injury by posting a photo of himself from his hospital bed shortly afterwards

“We’re going to see him on the training field today,” the USA boss began. “What I think is, it looks pretty good… but we’re going to see him on the training ground today.”

The US finished second to England in Group B at the World Cup in Qatar to secure their place in the last 16 of the tournament.

Pulisic’s fitness is the US’s biggest concern ahead of the game against the Netherlands, with the Chelsea star starting every match at the tournament so far.

He is by far the most talked about name on the team, with his face on billboards across the country as World Cup fever continues to spread.

Gregg Berhalter addressed the media on Friday and said Pulisic is looking “pretty good.”

Both the USA manager (left) and captain Tyler Adams addressed the media in Qatar today

Immediately after the game against Iran, after watching his side qualify for the knockout rounds, Pulisic tried to quell speculation about his injury by posting a delighted selfie from his hospital bed.

He captioned the photo, “So f***ing proud of my boys I’ll be done on Saturday, don’t worry.”

Pulisic has received praise from teammates and media since the US qualified for a shot at the quarterfinals.

Captain Tyler Adams said after the last group stage win: ‘How many goals has he scored like that in his career?

The United States team, including former Newcastle player DeAndre Yedlin (C), celebrates advancing to the Round of 16, where they will play the Netherlands at 10am EST on Saturday

‘I mean, back after arriving, he’s brilliant. The way his timing is in the box and getting in front of that ball, he will do anything for this team to help us win.

‘[He’s a] obviously a huge player for us. Praying for him, hoping everything is okay.

‘But he’ll hold on. I know he will do everything he can to play in the next game. So we count on him.’