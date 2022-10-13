Benrahma and Bowen score stunning goals as West Ham reach Conference League last-16

WhatsNew2Day
Said Benrahma scored a stunning free kick to send West Ham on their way to a 2-1 victory in the Europa Conference League clash with Anderlecht.

The Algerian star has struggled under David Moyes to start regularly this season, but got a rare appearance at the London Stadium from the get-go and it’s safe to say he’s made his mark.

Benrahma scored a beautiful free kick from 25 meters against Anderlecht

You could see what the goal meant to him during a rare start for the Hammers

The Hammers were awarded a free kick 25 yards from goal, demonstrating the kind of confidence that earned him a transfer from Brentford in 2021.

Batting the ball over the heads of the Anderlecht wall, Benrahma’s effort then plunged fiercely into the bottom right corner of the Belgian net.

East London was delirious, and 15 minutes later things got even better when Jarrod Bowen scored a blast himself.

The attacker grabbed the ball on the edge of the penalty area and shot an attempt past Anderlecht goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge in the top corner of the net to make it 2-0.

Moyes will no doubt have been happy with the two goals, with the goals being enough to take victory at the London Stadium and qualify them for the knockout stage.

After Benrahma opened the score, Bowen came on the scene with a blast of his own

