Benoit Paire meltdowns are nothing new after ‘tanking’ claim at US Open

Benoit Paire and controversy are rarely far apart and he proved it at the US Open after he was accused of ‘tanking up’ his first round match against British No. 1 Cameron Norrie.

Norrie won 6-0, 7-6 and 6-0 in New York and Paire barely seemed to try for sets one and three, with the first lasting just 18 minutes and the third just a minute longer.

Paire, who will win $80,000 losing in the first round, was so disheartened at a 0-5 deficit in the third that he seemed to be packing his gear bag despite having one game left.

It’s one of several meltdowns and controversies he’s had on court — with his most famous defeat at the 2018 Citi Open in Washington.

Sports post looks back on some of his most infamous meltdowns on the pitch…

Benoit Paire sits on the side of the field during his match against Cameron Norrie at the US Open, where he did two of the three sets the bare minimum before losing

March 2021 – Argentina Open

This was an embarrassing episode of Paire.

Paire crashed in Buenos Aires and lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to Francisco Cerundolo – but this was all about his behavior – or lack of – on the field.

Paire, the world number 29 at the time, was furious about a line call that gave Cerundolo an ace in the second set.

The Frenchman fought it off and argued furiously with the chair umpire before spitting on the goal when it hadn’t turned.

At this point, Paire didn’t care anymore and got a point in the same set to spit for a second time. Trailing 5-1 in the third inning, he committed what appeared to be two intentional double errors to win the game.

Repent afterwards? Not quite, he posted a screenshot of his £6.1 million career earnings. “In the end, it’s worth sucking,” he wrote.

Paire was booed when he was caught spitting at the 2021 Argentina Open

January 2021 – Interclub match in France

Back in his native France, Paire was apoplectic with rage at an Interclubs indoor event.

In footage captured by a stunned spectator, Paire launches his racket against the wall to the bewilderment of court staff after a failed serve against Pedro Martinez.

“In tennis you go through all the stages, it’s a roller coaster, but it’s something I love even when I go crazy,” Paire told Society Magazine in 2019. “That said, I think I’m calmer now than before. I’m making progress.”

He must have a different idea of ​​progress towards calmness based on this episode.

August 2018 – Citi Open

This is arguably the biggest collapse of Paire’s career to date.

Paire was booed off the court after a petulant performance in which he lost his mind when he smashed his racket several times on the court before being kicked out on the court side bench.

Trailing 6-3, 3-6, 2-4 in the final set, Paire lost his balance while attempting an overhead smash volley.

He was furious and then hit the hard court with his racket four times before getting back up and launching the racket.

Paire, however, hadn’t finished changing ends yet, kicked out on a bench and started hitting the new racket from his bag onto the field.

Marcos Baghdatis was able to hold onto his serve to win the match and Paire broke another racket before congratulating his opponent.

A $16,500 fine felt like a disappointment in the grand scheme of things.

His biggest meltdown to date occurred in Washington in 2018 in a defeat to Marcos Baghdatis

After missing an overhead volley, Paire began to furiously crush his racket on the court

June 2017 – Halle Open

Now on the grass and in Halle, Paire completely lost his head against Florian Mayer.

Just two games into the first set, the Frenchman hit a ball while standing on a breakpoint.

Out of sheer frustration, he quickly smashed his racket on the court – even hitting the net with it.

That was the tip of the iceberg, as Paire was awarded a point and then a game penalty after his behavior extended to hitting two balls into the stands.

Winning the match seemed to be far from a priority at this point and to the surprise of few, he was beaten outright 6-0, 6-4.

Frustrations in Halle reached new heights in 2017 when he received three warnings in two minutes

May 2017 – Italian Open

Just like years later in Buenos Aires, Paire didn’t feel like it when an umpire took a point from him as he contested the call.

Paire was left furious after an over-the-net call judged by the umpire.

He was adamant that he had won the point fairly, but the chair umpire disagreed and Paire, after trailing 3-1 in the second set, destroyed his racket on the pitch.

He went to his bag to get a new one, but began to work his frustration out by hitting a chair with his new racket.

Not a happy man.