Benn’s doctor reportedly facing investigation over claims made about doping

It looks like Conor Benn’s doctor could be in hot water with the BBBoC (British Boxing Board of Control) after the fighter’s failed drug test.

Chris Eubank Jr and Benn were set to clash over the weekend, but it was called off when the ‘The Destroyer’ was found to test positive for the banned substance, clomiphene, which can boost testosterone levels in men.

Ian Walton/Matchrome Eubank Jr vs Benn was expected to make over a million ppv purchases, but now it’s being cancelled

In the aftermath, there was much controversy that some from both sides wanted the fight to continue even after the BBBoC ruled they would “ban” the fight.

Now it seems that Benn’s doctor, Dr. Usman Sajjad, is in the firing line, after… the Mail reported he was under investigation by the BBBoC for comments he made about “doping” in boxing on the Quality Shot podcast a year ago.

However, there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Sajjad, who explained: “If you’re an elite boxer you know, pay-per-view, world class, European level, 80 to 90 percent do [drugs] from what I see,’ he said.

“When I say doping, it’s not just steroids. You have IV fluid drip after weigh-in, you have diuretics, you have growth hormones, you have testosterone replacements.

“You must be an idiot to fail a drug test in England, because urine tests only take 72 hours (meaning most drugs can only be detected in the urine for three days).

“While the one that stumbles many athletes is if you sign up for the random drug testing, which WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) does.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing Benn has insisted he is a ‘clean athlete’ and that he will clear his name

“They will follow you where you are and can come to your house whenever you want and do a blood test. With a blood test, they can catch things that have been there for a month.

“Many athletes can take fast-acting testosterone or growth hormones that can only be in your body for seven to eight hours. There are ways to get around it. Lots of tricks.

“You have to think about when they are out of camp. What’s to stop them from doping when they’re out of season, unless they participate in the year-round WBC clean boxing random blood tests?

“A lot of these things are easy to dodge.”

The general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, Robert Smith, has since come out and said: “We will of course look into his comments, which we take very seriously.”

Meanwhile, Dr Sajjad’s lawyer has explained that no comment can be made about Benn due to the confidentiality of doctor and patient.