Bennington 18-year-old finds kidney donor close to home

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Mark Hamilton, a contractor in the Bennington area, has been working to open another business in the community: East Road Market and Deli. But during this time, Hamilton’s 18-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn, was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, which meant she needed a new kidney.

Kaitlyn is in her freshman year at East Carolina University in North Carolina, Hamilton said. She was diagnosed during college parent’s weekend.

“She just wanted to get out of Bennington all her life,” said Hamilton.

Gas prices fall below $3 a gallon in Ballston Spa



Mark Hamilton, Kristy Keir and Hamilton’s daughter Kaitlyn (Photo: Mark Hamilton) At Kaitlyn’s college ECU (photo: Mark Hamilton)

Hamilton said his daughter was on dialysis for four hours three days a week, while still completing her schoolwork. “She’s good, but mentally it takes its toll,” said Hamilton.

Eight family members and close friends were tested to see if they could donate one of their kidneys to Kaitlyn. Hamilton’s girlfriend Kristy Keir, a kindergarten teacher, turned out to be a perfect match.

Moby Rick’s opens new location in Mechanicville



Keir has helped Hamilton prepare for the opening of East Road Market and Deli, which will be located at 1404 East Road. The building was formerly home to East Road MRE, which closed about three years ago.

The building is undergoing some minor renovations before it’s ready to open, Hamilton said. The convenience store will have a full cooler, deli and a few small fryers to make hot prepared foods.

Inside the East Road Market and Deli (Photo: Mark Hamilton) Inside the East Road Market and Deli (Photo: Mark Hamilton)

Best Pizzerias near Albany, according to Yelp



Hamilton is still awaiting some permits and inspections, but hopes to open in January. “Everyone seems to be pretty excited about this,” said Hamilton.

The transplant took place Dec. 15, Hamilton said, and both Kaitlyn and Keir are recovering well. “It has brought us closer together,” he said.