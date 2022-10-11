Benn ‘under investigation’ over claims he failed another drug test for same substance

Conor Benn is reportedly under investigation over claims he failed another drug test earlier this year after his fight against Chris Eubank Jr was postponed.

The British boxer tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene before the blockbuster fight, which was to take place last Saturday at the O2 Arena.

Getty Eubank Jr vs Benn was expected to make over a million ppv purchases, but it was cancelled

And now the daily mail has revealed claims from the boxing world that Benn failed a separate test for the same substance earlier this year.

“Some of us have known about this earlier test for a while,” said Top Rank promoter Frank Warren. “That makes it even more of a scandal. More harmful to our sport than everyone thought.”

Another source, when pressed to confirm the secret positive test, told The Mail on condition of anonymity: “Yes. Earlier this year. Same stuff.”

Benn, 26, is already facing the prospect of a four-year ban from the ring after the British Boxing Board of Control launched an investigation into the confirmed positive test.

The BBBofC declined to sanction the fight against Eubank Jr after news of the failed test was leaked to the media, though the result was known within boxing for weeks.

Further allegations that failed drug tests are being kept secret also raise questions about the British boxing authorities’ ability to test effectively.

Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing Benn has insisted in the wake of his drug test failure that he will clear his name

Angry ‘You tried to kill my boys’ – Eubank Sr smokes at promoters of Eubank Jr vs Benn

tour Khan meets Grealish and Guardiola at Man City training and watches Haaland in awe

persistent Mahmoud Charr Walks With White Lion In Tyson Fury’s Latest Video

ATTACK ‘Hypocrite’ – Jarrell Miller takes aim at Eddie Hearn over Conor Benn drug test

talk Frank Warren ‘working hard’ to rebook Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury for 2023

WE MEET AGAIN Chisora ​​could give Fury ‘better fight’ than Joshua, promoter claims







Clomiphene was originally created as a fertility aid for women, but when used by men, it is a powerful testosterone booster.

Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn claimed the boxer was not given a ‘proper trial’ after passing UKAD’s mandatory testing regime, but not on VADA’s voluntary scheme.

Benn himself continues to insist that he is a clean fighter and has recently vowed to get to the bottom of his failed drug test.