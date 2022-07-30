Benjamin Pavard says he ‘is keen to join Chelsea’ if the Blues make a move for the French defender

Benjamin Pavard would be willing to join Chelsea if Premier League club Bayern Munich made an offer.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea look for alternatives after missing out on Jules Kunde.

According to Bayern Munich Christian Falko Pavard would be interested in a move to West London if The Blues make an offer for the French star.

Benjamin Pavard would like to move to Chelsea if the club makes a move for the defender

Thomas Tuchel looks for defensive options for his Chelsea side before the new season

Bayern Munich are said to be considering a bid of around £30million for the defender and Chelsea have identified him as a top target.

Following Kounde’s decision to move to Barcelona for Thomas Tuchel’s men, Pavard is one of four other options being considered by the club.

The Blues have already been linked with a transfer for Wesley Fofana from Leicester City after agreeing personal terms with the Frenchman.

However, the Foxes are holding out for a £70 million fee and are unwilling to accept offers below that price.

The Blues have prepared a list of alternatives in this window to bolster their backline

Chelsea missed the signing of Jules Koude after he decided to make the move to Barcelona

PSG’s Presnel Kimpembe remains another target, but he is keen to stay in France, while Chelsea are also eyeing Inter Milan’s duo of Milan Skirinar and Denzel Dumfries.

The Blues could face competition from PSG for Skirinar, who is valued at £67.25 million, so Dumfries may be a better and more affordable option.

Chelsea open their Premier League teatime next Saturday, when they travel to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s Everton.