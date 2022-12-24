Bengals force a late turnover in the red zone, hold off Pats 22-18

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (AP) — Joe Burrow wanted to be happier after the Cincinnati Bengals left the field with a 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Burrow threw three touchdown passes and the Bengals offense had nearly 500 yards. But it took the defense a late turnover in the red zone to preserve the win.

He also knows that this will not be enough for his team to finally reach his goal this season.

“We need to do a better job putting teams away,” Burrow said. “Teams that want to win the Super Bowl put them away a little earlier.”

The Bengals (11-4) won their seventh straight and remained in charge for a second consecutive AFC North title. They clinched a playoff berth thanks to the New York Jets’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, and still have a shot at the conference top spot and a first-round playoff bye.

Despite leading 22-0 at halftime, the Bengals still let it get to the wire.

The Patriots had the ball on the Cincinnati 5 with just over a minute to play when Rhamondre Stevenson was hit by Vonn Bell and fumbled, leading to Josh Tupou’s recovery. The Bengals punted it back four plays later, but the Patriots turned the ball over on downs.

“I was trying to make something happen,” Stevenson said. “Probably did more than I needed to. Probably should have just gone down, but eventually he took the ball off me and I fumbled.

Stevenson was restrained at the line of scrimmage and shoved back before getting fumbled. Referee Craig Wrolstad was asked by a pool reporter after the game if blowing the game to death before the ball came out was considered.

“In order to progress forward, the runner must be controlled by the defense,” Wrolstad said. “He needs to be held and controlled, and in fact his feet need to be taken away. We felt he still had his feet. So we didn’t feel like he was being held and controlled by the defence. He was still free to distance and then of course there was still a chance that he could fumble.

Burrow finished 40 of 52 for 375 yards and two interceptions. Trenton Irwin had two touchdown catches. Tee Higgins had eight catches for 128 yards and a TD.

The Patriots (7-8) entered week one game outside of the final AFC playoff spot. They lost four out of five.

Mac Jones finished 21 of 33 for 240 yards and two touchdowns. New England was charged 10 demerits for 82 yards, gaining only 285 total yards. Nick Folk also missed two extra points on a day when the game temperature was 17 degrees and the windchill was 4.

Cincinnati led 22-18 and faced third with less than four minutes to play when Ja’Marr Chase caught a short pass from Burrow and was stripped by Matt Judon. The ball was recovered by Marcus Jones on the New England 43.

A defensive holding penalty on the Bengals and 15-yard completion from Mac Jones to Marcus Jones put the ball on the Cincinnati 31.

The frigid temperature did little to slow the Bengals’ offense early, which scored on each of its first three possessions.

Cincinnati dominated the first half, accumulating more first downs (22) in the first 30 minutes than the Patriots had played (17). New England only managed three first downs, 70 total yards and accumulated 44 penalty yards.

Things changed in the second half. First, an errant pass from Burrow was intercepted by Marcus Jones and returned 69 yards for a touchdown.

The Patriots offense, which was bogged down at several points in the game, then came in 22-12 early in the fourth inning on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne.

The Bengals appeared to be on the verge of responding, but kicker Evan McPherson’s field goal attempt missed wide left from 43 yards out.

The Patriots threatened again at the Cincinnati 30 when Jones was called for intentional grounding, setting up a third and 24. It was moved back another 5 yards after a false start.

Facing third and 29, Jones avoided the Bengals pass rush and got off a pass that deflected near the goal line and fell into the hands of Jakobi Meyers for a 48-yard touchdown. Folk’s extra point was off, leaving the score 22-18.

Cincinnati won New England for the first time since 1986.

“We will be happy with the win because they are so hard to come by, and seven times in a row our boys have the confidence that we are playing good football,” said Bengals coach Zac Taylor.

INJURIES

Bengals: OT La’el Collins limped off in the first quarter with a left knee injury and was ruled out.

Patriots: ST Brendan Schooler left with a shoulder injury in the first quarter, but was able to return. … TE Hunter Henry left in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return. … TE Jonnu Smith was checked out early in the fourth quarter for a head injury. … Judon walked out on his own after being shaken after a play in the fourth and was able to return.

GET DEFENSIVE

Marcus Jones’ Pick-6 was New England’s sixth defensive TD of the season, tying a franchise record. It also marked the Patriots’ third consecutive game with a defensive score, which they have not done since 2004.

NEXT ONE

Bengals: Host Bills in Monday night matchup on January 2

Patriots: Host Dolphins on New Year’s Day.

