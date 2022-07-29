Benefit Your Heart Health with CoQ10

Are you looking for a way to improve your heart health naturally? Look no further than CoQ10. CoQ10 is a coenzyme that is native to the body and found within the mitochondria within the cells of the body. It has an essential role in producing the energy the cells need to survive.

You might be thinking “this is all great, but how do I make sure my body is producing enough CoQ10, and how does that affect my heart health?” Well, we are going to go over the CoQ10 benefits in this piece, as well as some of the ways you can supplement the natural production of CoQ10 within the body.

Read along to find out!

Where Can I Find CoQ10?

Before we get into the heart health benefits of CoQ10, we will talk about some of the ways you can improve the levels in your body. There are several different ways you can boost levels, but the main ways we will talk about here are through your diet and through supplement regimens.

Some foods that you can add to your diet that improve the amount of CoQ10 in your body include fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel. CoQ10 can also be found in the heart and liver of chickens and beef, as well as in pork.

While your diet can be a source of CoQ10, it is usually best to add a CoQ10 supplement to see major benefits. Most people only can expect a 2 to 5-gram increase in CoQ10 from diet alone.

Supplemental CoQ10 can be found in both ubiquinone and ubiquinol. There are a few differences between the two, but either will have similar benefits. Consult with your cardiologist for recommendations on form and dosage.

Next are going to go through a few of the major benefits of supplemental CoQ10.

Increased Energy

The number one benefit that most people see from increased levels of CoQ10 is a palpable increase in energy.

This increase in energy is generally experienced by those with more advanced age, they tend notice more spring in their step and an ability to do things that would normally wear them out with much greater ease.

With increased energy, it also allows for more exercise, which can greatly benefit heart health in many ways. It truly is the biggest benefit of adding CoQ10 into your regiment.

It Can Lower High Blood Pressure

CoQ10 can lower certain kinds of elevated blood pressure naturally. This might allow for a reduction in the number of medications you might need to be on, although it’s not advised to make any changes to your medication without consulting a doctor.

CoQ10 has been shown in studies to lower blood pressure in about 4 to 12 weeks after starting a supplement regimen. Lower levels of blood pressure can greatly improve your overall well-being and reduce the risk of heart attack and CoQ10 does that—naturally.

It Treats Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive heart failure is a catastrophic condition to the heart than can have dire consequences if left unchecked. CoQ10 has been shown to treat some of the symptoms of congestive heart failure and improve blood flow.

By increasing the energy of the heart muscle, CoQ10 allows the heart to function more efficiently. CoQ10 is one of the essential coenzymes that powers the heart, this leads to less severe symptoms of congestive heart failure.

Scientific studies show that an overwhelming majority of congestive heart failure patients show improvement to their symptoms after just six months of taking CoQ10 supplements.

Can Lower Heart Palpitations

It is estimated that over 12 million people in the United States suffer from cardiac arrhythmia. Heart palpitations associated with this condition can have a very negative effect, even resulting in death.

CoQ10 has been shown to stabilize the electrical conduction systems and membranes within your body, and lessen the effect of everyday symptoms of cardiac arrhythmia. This can also help prevent palpitations altogether.

Other Benefits of CoQ10

Due to the positive effect on cellular health, CoQ10 can benefit a wide range of bodily functions outside of simple heart health.

It can prevent muscular dystrophy, reduce migraines, and improve overall brain function. It is also used to delay the onset of the effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Conclusion

If you haven’t thought of improving your heart health with supplemental CoQ10, you really are missing out. As we’ve outlined here, this naturally occurring coenzyme is extremely good for your body as a whole.

We’ve only outlined at a very high-level how CoQ10 can improve your health, but the benefits are wide-ranging. We recommend consulting with your physician on whether or not supplemental CoQ10 is right for you.

If you suffer from poor heart health, this is a great and natural way to start feeling and living better.