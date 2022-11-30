Ben White leaves England’s World Cup squad in Qatar and returns home for ‘personal reasons’

<!–

Ben White has gone home from the World Cup for personal reasons and is not expected to return to the England camp.

The 25-year-old defender was included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar after an impressive start to the season at Arsenal.

White did not feature in England’s opening two Group B matches, missing Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Wales through illness.

A statement from the Football Association read: ‘Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and has returned home for personal reasons.

The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

“We ask that the player’s privacy be respected at this time.”

More to follow

