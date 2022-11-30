Home Ben White leaves England’s World Cup squad in Qatar and returns home for ‘personal reasons’
Ben White leaves England’s World Cup squad and returns home for ‘personal reasons’ after Arsenal defender missed group decider against Wales due to illness

  • White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and has returned home
  • The 25-year-old did not appear in England’s first two Group B matches
  • The defender then missed Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Wales due to illness

By Press Association

published: 6:58 PM, Nov 30, 2022 | Updated: 19:09, Nov 30, 2022

Ben White has gone home from the World Cup for personal reasons and is not expected to return to the England camp.

The 25-year-old defender was included in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for Qatar after an impressive start to the season at Arsenal.

White did not feature in England’s opening two Group B matches, missing Tuesday’s 3-0 win against Wales through illness.

A statement from the Football Association read: ‘Ben White has left England’s training base in Al Wakrah and has returned home for personal reasons.

The Arsenal defender is not expected to return to the squad for the remainder of the tournament.

“We ask that the player’s privacy be respected at this time.”

More to follow

White’s fiancé Milly Adams attended Friday night’s group game against the USA



