Ben Stokes hits number 4 at World Cup, Harry Brook ‘couldn’t have done more’ to seal spot
Stokes had rested from the England tour to Pakistan after a busy summer as captain of the test team and has not played a T20 international since March 2021, but left for Australia on Sunday and is seen as an important part of the full squad despite a disappointing record during his short career.
“I have some text messages [from Stokes] on Sunday. He jumped on that plane, ready to go. We deliberately left him alone. He’s had a busy summer. There’s a lot of time before that first World Cup game and when we get to Australia we’ll be very clear to everyone about what the expectations are for their roles.
“As good as this tour has been, new faces are coming in and some are leaving too. So as we try and do for each tour, we will make sure the starting XI is really clear about what we expect from them and what role we play want them to play.”
Brook closed out a breakthrough series in international cricket with 46 on 29 balls in Sunday’s decider in Lahore, making him England’s highest run-scorer on the tour with a total of 237 in six innings, while batting for 163.01. He was also named Player of the Series.
“He should get pretty close, I think,” Mott said. “It depends on what balance we go with – whether we go with an extra batter or an extra all-rounder – but he couldn’t have done more to push his case in this series.
“For me it’s so hard to hit number 5. You don’t often get it your way: you’re either under pressure with early wickets or you have to throw your wicket away at the end. Whatever the situation, he looked always looked like he had a plan. That came out very clearly and for a young player to be so clear in such a difficult role showed a lot.”
Brook spent much of the English summer as a reserve batter for the test team, with the result that his playing schedule was disrupted. “Brooky hasn’t had cricket for a while,” added Mott. “He’s been watching a lot from the sidelines and he just sees the opportunity. He looked good right away in that crucial role at number 5, which is normally quite difficult.”
“That’s the big question,” Mott said. “I don’t think that has been resolved, which is probably not a bad thing. We have four games for that first World Cup game [including a warm-up against Pakistan in Brisbane] so there’s still plenty of time. Hales did very well at the start [of the tour] but Salt really took his chances… he showed all the signs we were looking for. There are a lot of options out there, which is a good headache to have.”
England carefully managed the return of players from injury, with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood playing two games each after missing the entire home summer. Wood was initially set to play the decider at Lahore, but he was one of many England players who fell ill last week and management decided not to risk him.
“To be fair, we probably talked him out of playing,” Mott said. “He always wants to play, but we didn’t want to take that risk. We’re pretty happy with what he’s endured. He’s one of those bowlers, the X-factor bowler. Kind of like Jos, he might have played the back of the series, but those two guys are hard to replace, so we’re trying to box a little bit smarter and not take the risk of what’s going to be a long campaign.”
