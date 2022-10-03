Ben Stokes hits number 4 at World Cup, Harry Brook ‘couldn’t have done more’ to seal spot

Ben Stokes will be carded to bat at number 4 in England’s T20 World Cup team after cue captain Jos Buttler insisted he wasted the order as a finisher.

Stokes had rested from the England tour to Pakistan after a busy summer as captain of the test team and has not played a T20 international since March 2021, but left for Australia on Sunday and is seen as an important part of the full squad despite a disappointing record during his short career.

He has only batted above No. 5 three times in his T20I career, most recently in 2016, but had success opening the battle for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 and will in fact be a direct trade for Ben Duckett at No. 4 in planning the England World Cup.

“One of the things that has been said for a while is that he hasn’t had a clear role,” said England white head coach Matthew Mott. “And Jos in particular is clear that he is a top four player. Those conditions in Australia will suit the way he plays. You always have a bit of flexibility with the batting, but he is expected to be higher in the innings.

“I have some text messages [from Stokes] on Sunday. He jumped on that plane, ready to go. We deliberately left him alone. He’s had a busy summer. There’s a lot of time before that first World Cup game and when we get to Australia we’ll be very clear to everyone about what the expectations are for their roles.

“As good as this tour has been, new faces are coming in and some are leaving too. So as we try and do for each tour, we will make sure the starting XI is really clear about what we expect from them and what role we play want them to play.”

Stokes will likely be joined in middle order by Harry Brook, who Mott says “couldn’t have done more” to secure a spot on the World Cup squad after a dominant performance at No. 5 in their 4-3 series win in Pakistan.

Brook closed out a breakthrough series in international cricket with 46 on 29 balls in Sunday’s decider in Lahore, making him England’s highest run-scorer on the tour with a total of 237 in six innings, while batting for 163.01. He was also named Player of the Series.

“He should get pretty close, I think,” Mott said. “It depends on what balance we go with – whether we go with an extra batter or an extra all-rounder – but he couldn’t have done more to push his case in this series.

“For me it’s so hard to hit number 5. You don’t often get it your way: you’re either under pressure with early wickets or you have to throw your wicket away at the end. Whatever the situation, he looked always looked like he had a plan. That came out very clearly and for a young player to be so clear in such a difficult role showed a lot.”

Brook spent much of the English summer as a reserve batter for the test team, with the result that his playing schedule was disrupted. “Brooky hasn’t had cricket for a while,” added Mott. “He’s been watching a lot from the sidelines and he just sees the opportunity. He looked good right away in that crucial role at number 5, which is normally quite difficult.”

Buttler will return in England’s three-game series against Australia, which starts on Sunday in Perth, after a calf stoppage kept him sidelined during the Pakistan tour, while Liam Livingstone is making good progress after an ankle injury and injury. is inked in the middle order of England.

With Dawid Malan reaffirming his status as England’s No. 3 first-choice in the decider in Lahore Sunday night, the key question about their batting lineup revolves around the identity of Buttler’s opening partner. Alex Hales’ experience in Australia means he is the favourite, but Phil Salt’s form in Lahore means the debate remains live.

“That’s the big question,” Mott said. “I don’t think that has been resolved, which is probably not a bad thing. We have four games for that first World Cup game [including a warm-up against Pakistan in Brisbane] so there’s still plenty of time. Hales did very well at the start [of the tour] but Salt really took his chances… he showed all the signs we were looking for. There are a lot of options out there, which is a good headache to have.”

England carefully managed the return of players from injury, with Chris Woakes and Mark Wood playing two games each after missing the entire home summer. Wood was initially set to play the decider at Lahore, but he was one of many England players who fell ill last week and management decided not to risk him.