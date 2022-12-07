Ben Stokes embraces the ‘why not?’ as England look to press harder still

At around 1pm at Multan’s Ramada Hotel, a handful of England players (those who weren’t out to golf with head coach Brendon McCullum) were milling about while a group of Pakistani players were getting a tune-up at the local hairdresser. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes held court.

It was by all accounts an everyday press engagement. This week’s first tasks ahead of the second test, which starts on Friday. A chance to look back at the brilliant victory in Rawalpindi and ask where England goes from here.

But then the session turned into a series of hypotheses to establish something that many inside and outside of English cricket have wondered. We’re all on board with the idea that Stokes and McCullum have allowed these players to perform past previous limits in an unimaginable way. But where is the border now? How far is the rock wall? At what point in this courageous journey into uncharted waters will our protagonists, like Truman Burbank, finally hit the wall?

A certain scenario was proposed:

It’s the last of a test match. You are nine-down, 20 away from your target. James Anderson strikes. Would Stokes want him to go for the win? “Yes,” the English test captain replied without hesitation.

A mixture of silence and laughter greeted the reaction – both reactions a mixture of disbelief and knowing he was deadly serious. Sure, there might be a multiverse where Anderson pulls off five perfect reverse sweeps to take down the target. Even that tongue-in-cheek suggestion was greeted with a “why not?” shrug from Stokes.

So a draw is not considered a good result under any circumstances? “Should I answer that?” he replied with a grin. Not long after, Stokes came up with the idea of ​​forfeiting an innings one day to speed up the game. Because, well, why not?

The manner of that victory over Pakistan in the first Test – the batting, the bowling, the pitch settings, the work ethic and the unwavering belief – reaffirmed that we are in new territory with this Test side, and perhaps the format itself. Everything related to the English game needs to be recalibrated. And Stokes’ answers were welcome, because who knows how far this could go. Why put a cap on something that brings equal glory and joy?

However, there is a caveat that should be added here. These weren’t just wild shots fired into the air by Stokes, which admittedly seems to be his approach with the bat these days (although even that comes from a good place). It was just confirmation that nothing is off the table. No idea is too crazy. If Anderson has the chance of an improbable victory in, say, a series deciding test, why not go for it? This is all just a game. And he could at least get a single and put the man on the other side on strike.

Stokes has been instrumental in England’s optimistic approach on the field•AFP/Getty Images

The way the first eight Tests of Stokes’ tenure have come true – seven wins, five brilliant chases, one by one innings and this week’s last breath thriller – have created a domino effect that is difficult to fully comprehend. This week, Pakistan has been implored to try to follow England’s lead and adopt their positivity. In a country enamored with their own cricketers but constantly wrestling with philosophies of style, England endears itself to the locals.

It bears repeating: this is more or less the same group of players who achieved one win in 17 before the summer of 2022. That they seem so liberated on the pitch, and so stripped of the conservative vagaries of the format and the country’s history within it is up to Stokes. Someone who, for all his portrayal as a great renegade from our game, has spent the better part of a decade walking around England’s dressing room and, for most of that period, had a voice worth hearing.

But given the changes he’s overseen: from the style of play, to the intuitive pitches, to giving the players control over their preparation, and the optional training sessions, the later calling times to avoid unnecessary waiting… it all calls begs the question: why hadn’t he mentioned this before?

“It wasn’t a case of, once I got the job, doing it this way,” he explained. “The way things work now has always been something I thought could work, and why not. But while Joe [Root] was in charge, it was Joe’s team, and I stood by him every minute of his time in charge of the team. But when I got the chance to lead England out, I wanted to do it in a way that I thought would work, and the lads have responded very well to that.

“Test cricket has been pigeonholed for so long, for so long about how it should be played, how you should operate, whether it’s on the pitch or off it… how you prepare. [But] everyone has played enough cricket and understands their game enough that if you just give the responsibility to the individual to prepare then why can’t that work? Why not?”

There have been times when Stokes has spoken out under previous regimes. He was a regular voice in debriefings, whether at the end of a matchday or after a game, criticizing but more importantly offering solutions. Perhaps the best recent example was after Adelaide’s defeat at last winter’s Ashes, when he lamented how meek England had been in the face of an onslaught from Australia’s flood. The feeling at the time was that the batters – himself included – should give the opposing bowlers something to think about rather than simply letting themselves wash away with the tide. That approach has now become the most prominent pillar of Stokes’ team.

Harry Brook and Ben Stokes walk out after England scored 506 for 4 on the first day of the series•Getty Images

He admits he hadn’t spoken about this ethos to the same degree when he was vice-captain, or even as long as a senior member of the locker room. But he maintains the basics of enjoying the moment and the grind has been at the center of all his previous calls to arms when he was in the ranks.

“I’ve always tried to convey ‘remember what we’re doing, remember where we are, as we walk to England with three lions on our chest’,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity. You have to have as much fun as possible while we’re doing it because with the click of a finger it could all be gone. But in terms of all the other messages and the language we talk, no, I don’t think so.”

The collective buy-in, he says, has a lot to do with England’s white-ball grooving. At first glance, the influences are pretty obvious: scores of 657 and 264 for 7 in the previous Test, with pass rates of 6.50 and 7.36 respectively, set in motion by four centurions on the first day who all consider themselves multi . sized cricketers to varying degrees. Such a regular diet of cricket with limited excess lends itself, according to Stokes, to wanting to reach a satisfying endpoint. And crucially, not just value your wicket, but see it as an opportunity to add value.

“You look around the whole team and pretty much everyone plays all three formats at some point around the summer, and also in the winter,” he said. “Playing those different formats where you always focus on moving the game forward and trying to get a result out of that, I think that helps.”

Coincidentally, Pakistan is perhaps the best place for this England team. The lack of recent, relevant history for touring teams means that conclusions from a small sample are not very helpful. But at the same time, the pitches here seem so unpredictable that even PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and home skipper Babar Azam are caught cold.

“I see Babar said he wanted a pitch that spun [in Rawalpindi] and it wasn’t running – so I have no idea,” Stokes said. And so, as refined and agile as England may be, going into these matches without preconceived notions has fostered clarity of thought.

“You associate the subcontinent a lot more with spin coming into play, but as the first Test got further and further and that day five got deeper and deeper, it was pretty clear that seam was going to be the threat with reverse swing,” he said “If you look at the offense we had in that first innings, we had all the bases covered. We had three sailors and three spin options to go to.”

This next assignment in Multan will require something more outrageous than what we’ve seen over the last six months if England are to win 2-0. Smog in the early morning is a concern, not only for health reasons, but also because visibility is so poor that the daily start time of 10 a.m. seems optimistic. England fell victim to the smog on Tuesday when their flight from Islamabad was delayed for three and a half hours before the weather cleared.

Coupled with the early sunsets, the lost time at both ends of the day will make raging against the draw that much trickier. Although Stokes appears to be a dreamer, he is essentially a realist with big ambitions. He knows that a draw is coming up for his resume, and that may be in the offing given the various elements at play. But he will do everything he can to make sure that’s not the case. Even if it requires something outlandish like waiving an entire innings.

“There comes a point along this road, of course, where it’s virtually impossible to get a result,” he said. “If it rains for four days, good luck trying to get a result out of a test match in a day or two, but if you get a lot of time out of a test match, I’ll always try to plan, and talk to Baz about ways we can try to force a result anyway anyway especially in England with the weather that’s out there you could see even more out there even more than you’ve seen here could explain one day without having to hit, who knows?

“We could see that in this Test, if it pans out the way it could, possibly with the late start and early finish. We would end up with just 300-350 overs in the Test match. Maybe we have to get a little more adventurous be with what we’re doing. We’ll see.”