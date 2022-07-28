Ben Stokes documentary is to be released on August 26

The highly anticipated documentary that follows the life and career of English Test cricket captain Ben Stokes is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes, directed by Chris Grubb and Luke Mellows, will see various figures from the cricket landscape offer their thoughts on one of the most recognizable faces playing the game today.

In a trailer released in May, viewers got a taste of what to expect from the documentary when it releases in late August, on day two of England’s second test match against South Africa.

The documentary that follows the life and times of Ben Stokes’ career will be released on August 26th

The England and Durham all-rounder suffered horrific panic attacks, as revealed at the beginning of the documentary’s trailer, so much so that it seemed to those closest to him that he might never play again.

Indeed, viewers can hear director Mendes open the trailer by saying, “If I was making the Ben Stokes story film,” he says. “The crucial scene would be you saying, ‘I’m done.'”

Further challenges faced by the now English skipper during his career are also being addressed, with the documentary set to offer an unbounded look at Stokes’s years at the forefront of the sport.

His struggles with mental health, which forced him to miss almost all of last summer, as well as the Bristol incident in September 2017 and his father’s battle with brain cancer are all covered.

Mendes, a big cricket fan, said he was surprised at how open Stokes had been in an interview

Stuart Broad, who features prominently in the documentary interviewed by Mendes, offers insight by sensationally claiming that he could never have seen Stokes play for his country again.

Meanwhile, Stokes revealed the extent of the mental struggle he faced, explaining to Mendes how his panic attacks would manifest.

“I never thought I would feel the way I do now,” Stokes told Mendes in an interview during the cricketer’s recovery, which can be seen in a trailer for the film.

My fear has gone through the roof. You’re sitting on the toilet in your hotel room and you’re having a massive panic attack.’

Mendes has spoken of how surprised he was at how open Stokes was in answering his questions during their three interviews together.

The England Test captain reveals all about his highs and lows during the Amazon Prime documentary

“When they asked me to participate in this excellent documentary, it took me about ten seconds to say yes,” he said.

“There are many mysteries surrounding Ben Stokes, and many questions I wanted to ask. To my surprise, he answered them all.

“I’ve always been a fan of Ben as a cricketer – how could you not be, if you’re a fan of sport at the highest level – but now my admiration extends far beyond the boundaries of cricket.”

The documentary will be released during the culmination of the English Test series against South Africa, with England bidding to continue their astonishing turnaround in fortunes in the game’s oldest format.

The series starts at Lord’s before moving on to Old Trafford and ends at the Oval to wrap up the summer.

Stokes recently announced his retirement from ODI cricket, citing England’s busy schedule as the reason for his decision. The all-rounder played his last game in the format at his home base of Chester-le-Street last week.