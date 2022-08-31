Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor look besotted with each other at the US Open

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor added some celebrities to Flushing Meadows on Tuesday as the reunited pair attended day two of the US Open.

The Hollywood stars joined tennis fans at the New York venue, while Spain’s number three in the world Rafael Nadal faced Australian underdog Rinky Hijikata at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center.

Months after they confirmed their reconciliation, Stiller, 56, and Taylor, 51, seemed in love as they watched Nadal take a narrow win over his opponent.

Stiller married Dodgeball and Zoolander colleague Taylor in 2000, with the couple welcoming two children before announcing their amicable divorce in 2017.

They confirmed their reconciliation in April after getting intimate while living together during the coronavirus pandemic, with Stiller’s father Jerry dying of natural causes unrelated to COVID-19 at the age of 92.

A source told People: ‘When Ben’s father Jerry passed away, Christine was there to support Ben. They love each other very much.

“When the pandemic hit, they decided to live together with their children. They were always very close with their children. Both are great parents.’

The insider added: “Ben is very lucky to have Christine stick around. She’s incredibly special.’

Obviously, Stiller and Taylor “never dated other people after they broke up” before getting back together.

A People insider said they are “the kind of couple friends hoped would get back together.” They were never estranged.’

The source said: ‘Ben had such a busy career for years. It drove them apart a bit. They didn’t spend much time together. But when they did, it was always clear that they loved each other.

“Even after they decided to break up, the two of them spent time together. They always had fun and enjoyed hanging out. They never even dated other people after they broke up.”

Stiller and Taylor met in the late 1990s while filming a sitcom pilot that never got on the air and got married in 2000 in Kauai.

They then welcomed two children into the world – now 19-year-old daughter named Ella and 16-year-old son Quinlin.

But 17 years after the wedding, they announced their breakup and issued a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight.

“With immense love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we made the decision to separate,” they confirmed at the time.

Stiller later moved into his former wife’s house so they could both be with the kids, resulting in an unexpected reconciliation.

‘Then it has evolved over time. We got separated and got back together and we’re happy about that,” he explained.

“It’s really great for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”