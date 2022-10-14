Ben Simmons on Joel Embiid: ‘We never really spoke’

You had a lot of success when you were there. How would you describe that relationship? Ben Simmons: I don’t think there was really a relationship. Like in terms of friendship? You can try so hard to be close to someone, to be their friend, whatever it is, but everyone is different as a person, so to me it’s never personal. I have no anger or hatred towards him. He is who he is and I am who I am. And we have our personal lives. And work is basketball, so at that point my goal is to win and I have to win with Jo. He’s a great player, we just didn’t get it done. -through ESPN / October 14, 2022