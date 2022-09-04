Ben Simmons is booed at US Open just days after split from Maya Jama

<!–

Ben Simmons has been booed mercilessly at the US Open in New York just days after his breakup with fiancé Maya Jama.

Melbourne-born Simmons, 26, attended Saturday’s third-round defeat of Australian Ajla Tomljanović to Serena Williams (7-5, 6-7, 6-1) at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

Serena, 40, is now expected to retire on 23 Grand Slam titles, just short of Australian legend Margaret Court’s world record of 24.

Ben Simmons (pictured on Friday)

When the Brooklyn Nets player appeared on the field’s jumbotron, he was immediately booed by the hostile crowd.

The three-time All-Star wore a navy blue jersey decorated with four large red roses.

He completed his look with long khaki shorts and a pair of colorful Nike canvas shoes.

Simmons wrapped a white sweater around his waist, added a silver wristwatch and round white-rimmed sunglasses.

Simmons was clearly a lover of bling and also wore two gold crucifix necklaces, earrings and a gold bracelet.

The New York Post reported that Jama and Simmons ended their engagement after eight months due to the difficulties of spending time together as Maya lives in the UK.

“It’s been a tough time for them,” said a source close to the couple.

Jama and Simmons (pictured in London in July 2021) ended their engagement after eight months due to the difficulties of spending time together as Maya lives in the UK

“Even though they both care so much about each other, they really gave it their all and realize they’re just from two different worlds.

“They now understand that they don’t have the time they thought they were going to spend on this relationship.”

The source added: “They had no idea what challenges they would face if they had to handle all the logistics of living together in two countries.”