Ben Simmons admits 76ers ‘didn’t help’ with mental health struggles

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons finally addressed the drama surrounding his final year in Philadelphia before being traded to New York, revealing he just wanted ‘help’ from the 76ers organization due to personal struggles with his mental health .

The 26-year-old appeared on former Philly teammate JJ Redick’s podcast – The old man and the three – on Wednesday.

He revealed how it felt to not play the entire 2021-22 season as he was on the receiving end of back surgery in May, and how he pushed for the 76ers top to trade him at the end of 2020 -21 season. .

“I was in such a bad place where I was, f***, I’m trying to get here and you’re, like, throwing all these other things at me where you’re not helping,” Simmons said, referring to issues with his mental struggles last season.

“And that’s all I wanted was help,” he added, suggesting the 76ers left him out in the cold.

Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons spoke with JJ Redick on his podcast about last season with the 76ers

The point guard said he didn’t feel like he had support from Philly because of his mental health issues

‘I didn’t feel like I got it from coaches, teammates. I don’t want to say all teammates because there are good guys on that team that made it and are still my friends, but I didn’t feel like I got it and it was just a tough spot for me,’ the basketball player continued.

In February, Simmons was traded along with Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and two future first-round picks to the Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Two months later, in April, Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed that Simmons would sit out the rest of the regular season and play-in tournament.

The former LSU player would then make his Brooklyn debut in the first round of the playoffs on April 24 due to the Nets facing a sweep of the Boston Celtics at the time.

He was eventually ruled out of the match due to back soreness. The Nets were then eliminated from the playoffs, and Simmons went on to go under the knife for his back in May.

However, the point guard revealed he faced his toughest time away from the court in February when he didn’t ‘feel like himself’ – a month before the blockbuster trade to the Big Apple that ended his five-year stay in Philadelphia.

Simmons also told Redick he was trying to ‘do the right thing’ by trying to make the jump again before the start of last season – after he had threatened the 76ers front office that he would potentially never play for the franchise again.

Simmons also told Redick (right) about his altercation with 76ers coach Doc Rivers in practice

In October, prior to the team’s season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, 76ers coach Doc Rivers kicked Simmons out of practice for being a ‘distraction’ after the three-time All-Star refused to participate in a drill.

He was eventually suspended for the October 20 game, which the 76ers eventually won, for conduct detrimental to the team.

‘I actually spoke to Doc before practice. I thought, ”Doc, I’m not ready. Mentally I’m not ready. Please just understand,”’ Simmons told Redick on the 38-year-old’s podcast.

“I tried to tell him before and he said, “Well, I’m going to put you in anyway.” I say, “Okay.” He told me to come in. I looked at him. It was like a minute in practice, like, “Ben, come in.”’

‘I’m like, first of all, nobody does. You are doing this on purpose. And that’s how I felt too. It seems everyone is trying to mess with me now. I get fined for not lifting weights, but physically I’m one of the strongest guys on the damn team,” added the 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year.

“So now they give me fines for small things. It was just a build-up. Obviously I didn’t handle things the right way, but neither did the team and the people who had that power.’

Simmons is now looking forward to finally playing with the Nets after not playing all of last season

Simmons, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016 and a two-time All-Defensive First Team selection (2020, 2021), no longer holds a grudge against his former team after reaching a settlement with the 76ers to regain part of the estimated $20 million he claims the organization owed him, ESPN reported in August.

“I don’t care about the money,” Simmons stressed to Redick. ‘It’s not about the money for me now. I wish you peace and happiness. I want to be in a good place and if it costs me what it’s going to cost, then that’s what it costs. My peace is worth more than money.’

Now he’s leading a new adventure in Brooklyn and is expected to link up with Nets stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant this month before potentially making his team debut against the Pelicans on Oct. 19.

‘It will be sick. I can’t wait,” Simmons said on the podcast. “I’m so excited. Got a new number, new jersey. I’m just looking forward. I think we have a special team. I think if we get it all united, we will be the champions. That is the end goal.’