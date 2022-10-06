Ben Shephard makes VERY racy ‘naked’ confession after revealing secret degree

Ben Shephard left The One Show hosts blushing when he made a very spirited confession about his college days.

The Good Morning Britain star, 47, joined fellow guest Shirley Ballas on Wednesday’s BBC show, where it was soon revealed that Ben has a secret degree in contemporary dance.

But presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas were shocked when Ben went into detail on his studies, boldly saying, ‘My degree in contemporary dance was mostly about running around, physical theatre, getting naked, covering yourself in soy sauce’.

When he and Shirley were interviewed on the show, Alex commented, “The queen of Latin dance here, but also the king of dance.”

To which a bewildered Ben replied, “King? King of the dance? What dance are you talking about?’

Alex then said, ‘Apparently you have a background in dance,’ as Jermaine probed about a possible Strictly Come Dancing stint, adding, ‘You’re sitting next to Shirley, a Strictly question. Will we ever see you again?’

But while an excited Shirley was quick to exclaim, “Yeah!” Ben explained that the degree he did might not make him the right candidate to take a ride on the Strictly dance floor.

He then raised eyebrows as he described the extent of his studies, explaining: ‘My degree in contemporary dance was mostly about running around, physical theater, getting naked, covering yourself in soy sauce. Those kind of things.

A stunned Jermaine replied, “What?!” ben continued: ‘I know JJ, it was three great years. Me and 16 girls in tights and tights.

‘You understand why I enjoyed it!

“So it was that, instead of having hips that still move inward, that’s vaguely Latin.”

Shirley didn’t make any excuses, though, when she told him, “Well, if you run around with that sauce all over you, I think it’ll go down well with the public.”

Then it was revealed that Shirley would later put Ben to the test, but as he protested, she insisted, “I’m very excited to be dancing with someone who has a degree!”

Despite everyone’s agreements that he must do strictly, Ben has previously told that he didn’t sign up because ‘my wife didn’t want me to have an affair’

During Good Morning Britain in 2018, Ben, who is married to Annie Perks, joked that he thought affairs were ‘part of the deal’ to be on the BBC programme.

The so-called ‘Strictly Curse’ has been a hotly debated part of the competition in recent years as many celebrities who entered have ended their marriages and relationships after being on the program.

During the light-hearted exchange, Kate Garraway told Ben that she hadn’t fallen victim to the Curse when she was on the show – but joked that it was only because “nobody asked.”

Ben, who has sons Jack, 17, and Sam, 15, with Annie, was asked why he’d never done Strictly when the show hosts an interview with Sean Walsh, who is participating this year.

He said, “Basically, my wife didn’t want me to have an affair.”

The comment caused Susanna Reid – who appeared on the show in 2013 – to burst out laughing, saying, “You don’t have to have an affair on Strictly!”

‘What? I thought that was part of the deal,” Ben said.