Ben Roberts-Smith receives Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal as he awaits defamation verdict

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Controversial Australian war hero Ben Roberts-Smith was one of four Victoria Cross recipients to receive the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal in recognition of excellence in public service.

Queensland Governor Jeanette Young on Tuesday presented the rare royal honor to the beaming SAS soldier, along with Keith Payne, Mr Daniel Keighran and Victor Boscoe.

The recognition comes as Mr Roberts-Smith continues to await the verdict of his ‘trial of the century’ defamation case.

He is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times for defamation over reports from 2018 alleging he committed war crimes while serving Afghanistan, including murder, harassment and domestic violence.

Proceedings in the Federal Court case ended on July 27, four years after more than 100 days of hearings.

Mr Roberts-Smith (second from left) was presented with the medal on Wednesday by Queensland Governor Jeanette Young, along with Keith Payne, Daniel Keighran and Victor Boscoe

The commemorative medal was created to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession in 1952.

The 43-year-old recently attended the Queen’s funeral in London dressed in a suit, adorned with his war medals.

In accepting the invitation to the service, he spoke of the honor of meeting the Queen in 2011.

The decorated digger said it was a “surreal” experience and that he was “amazed” by her “kindness” and “intelligence.”

He recalled of the Western Australian that “she kind of dropped her handbag on the two-seater sofa and motioned for me to sit down, and I assumed she was going to sit across from me, but she sat down next to me and grabbed my arm and started talking to me about having just flown back from the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting at that time.’

The admission comes as Mr Roberts-Smith continues to await the verdict in his ‘trial of the century’ defamation case, in which he says multiple newspapers falsely accused him of committing war crimes and murdering six unarmed persons while in Afghanistan served

The Afghan war veteran recently spoke of the late queen’s “kindness” and “intelligence” when he accepted an invitation to attend her funeral

Mr Roberts-Smith described the late Monarch as ‘magnificent’, adding that she was ‘a stoic leader’ and ‘a lovely lady’.

“I have the deepest respect for Her Majesty and all she has sacrificed in her life and achieved.”

The war veteran also previously received a Victoria Cross for storming a fortified enemy machine gun position in Afghanistan and killing three insurgents when his unit was pinned down.