Ben Roberts-Smith missing front tooth in Sydney airport appearance ahead of defamation trial outcome

Ben Roberts-Smith may have knocked out a tooth while taking a much-needed overseas vacation after his epic defamation lawsuit ended.

The Australian war hero, who is awaiting the verdict in the four-year case, arrived at Sydney International Airport with pictures taken by Daily Mail Australia showing him missing one of his front teeth.

Roberts-Smith returned from a holiday in Queenstown on Wednesday and was joined by his girlfriend, Sarah Matulin.

It is not yet known what caused the accident, but it is possible that the tooth was knocked out while he was in New Zealand.

Photos taken of Mr Roberts-Smith, 43, prior to his short Kiwi break, showed he had full set of teeth as he talked and laughed with Ms Matulin.

Besides mysteriously missing his upper right incisor, the casually dressed Mr. Roberts-Smith looked good-humoured, with a wide grin on Wednesday.

Roberts-Smith was spotted skiing near Queenstown by an Australian woman who was also on holiday there.

New Zealand Police had no reports of violent incidents involving Roberts-Smith.

Roberts-Smith is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times for defamation over 2018 reports alleging he committed war crimes in Afghanistan, including murder, harassment and domestic violence.

The proceedings in the Federal Court case ended on July 27, four years after more than 100 days of hearings.

Roberts-Smith’s reputation as an exceptional, decent and courageous soldier was destroyed by an ongoing media campaign claiming he was a war criminal, Judge Anthony Besanko heard on the last day of the trial.

The war veteran’s lawyer, Arthur Moses QC, told the court that the burden rests on his media accusers to prove their claims.

“The allegation is unfounded and should not have been sustained,” said Mr Moses.

“Presumably it has continued to harm Mr. Roberts-Smith in favor of the other allegations made in this case.”

Mr Moses said journalists Chris Masters and Nick McKenzie based their sensational publications on rumours, rumors and conflicting stories from jealous and obsessed former colleagues, including politician and former SAS officer Andrew Hastie.

The most decorated Australian soldier was a “man of high reputation for bravery, skill and decency and soldiers, and that reputation was destroyed.”

His bravery was awarded the prestigious and rare Victoria Cross, which gave him an unexpected ‘target on his back’.

Roberts-Smith is seeking higher damages over charges of six murders he committed or was complicit in Afghanistan between 2006 and 2012.

He and Nine are nervously waiting to hear how Judge Besanko rules.