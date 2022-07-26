Ben Roberts-Smith allegedly kicked unarmed Afghan man off a cliff because he laughed at him

War veteran Ben Roberts-Smith, 43, reportedly lost control and kicked an unarmed Afghan man off a cliff for laughing at him, a court heard Monday in his defamation trial.

In the second and final week of the defamation trial that closed the submissions, attorney Arthur Moses SC said the federal court was being asked to find out his client’s motivation for the allegation: “This man laughed at Mr. Roberts-Smith twice.” ‘.

That a trained Australian soldier of the caliber of Mr Roberts-Smith and his undisputed record would so impulsively and viciously attack first and then order the execution of an unarmed civilian in response to the slightest provocation is inherently improbable. said Mr. Moses.

The Victoria Cross recipient is suing The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times over 2018 reports alleging he committed war crimes in Afghanistan, including murder, harassment and domestic violence.

The 43-year-old denies all allegations of wrongdoing, while the newspapers defend them as true.

He is accused of kicking an innocent farmer named Ali Jan off the cliff and into a riverbed in Darwan in September 2012.

The handcuffed prisoner was allegedly shot by another soldier, both of whom would work in a joint criminal enterprise to carry out the murder.

Afghan eyewitnesses to the event were found through an intermediary ‘coincidentally if lucky’, then set up with the mastheads paying their rent, food and medical expenses for over a year so they could provide evidence via a video link from Kabul said Mr. Moses.

The war veteran reportedly lost control and kicked an unarmed Afghan man off a cliff for laughing at him.

“You can’t rule out that this influenced their evidence.”

He also pointed to another witness, named Person Seven, who said he was so obsessed with Roberts-Smith receiving the prestigious and rare medal that he tried to destroy his reputation with the help of the media.

‘To do all he can to throw mud at (Mr. Roberts-Smith) … and engage in a war of words … in the dark and through the media.

“Person Seven heard rumors … and because of the Victoria Cross, he goes on a war crimes hunt.”

The attorney presented another former SAS soldier named Person 14 to the court over a story that “flip-flopped” on numerous occasions.

“The lies are dripping with this man’s evidence,” Mr. Moses said.

Person 14 testified to see a soldier wearing Mr. Roberts-Smith’s signature camouflage paint and carrying his Minimi automatic weapon on a mission to a Taliban compound called Whiskey 108 in 2009.

He said the soldier had thrown a figure to the ground before firing an extensive burst of Minimi fire at them.

The attorney said notes from journalist Chris Masters from February 2018 about his meeting with Person 14 said it was another soldier who shot the prisoner with a fake leg.

“But he told Your Honor that he told Mr. Masters that it was Mr. Roberts-Smith who shot the man with a prosthetic leg,” said Mr. Moses.

“He never told Mr. Masters that, that would have been red-hot to Mr. Masters, he tripped over himself to get to the newsroom.

“He squirmed and twisted himself to the point where he had lost all credibility by the time he left the witness stand.”

Person 14 also told the court that he ordered Mr Roberts-Smith Afghan soldiers to shoot a detained local man “or I will” during a 2012 mission in Khaz Uruzgan, something he denies.

Barrister Nicholas Owens SC said last week on behalf of the newspapers that Mr Roberts-Smith colluded with some of his witnesses and close friends through clandestine meetings and exchanging evidence, and showed a guilty conscience for war crimes.