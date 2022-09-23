Ben Raine five-for brings end to Sussex’s rain-assisted resistance

Durham 459 for 7 Dec (Jones 96, Maddinson 90, Borthwick 82, Benjamin 82*) batted Sussex 162 (Orr 36, Coughlin 3-33, Potts 3-53) and 157 (Raine 5-54) with an innings and 140 runs

Durham wrapped up victory after lunch on day four at Chester-le-Street after some brave Sussex resistance finally came to an end.

Tom Haines fell to Oliver Gibson for the only wicket of the morning session after the visitors took a more positive approach to playing the hosts’ attack in good batting conditions, with Haines and James Coles adding a 50-run partnership in quick time.

However, Sussex collapsed after lunch when Coles fell to Ben Raine lbw in the first over after the break, then Matthew Potts removed Charlie Tear with a short ball the following over, Liam Trevaskis taking a smart catch at short midwicket.

Raine bowled Jack Carson to complete his five-wicket haul and Potts had Faheem Ashraf caught at short ball to give Durham the win, with Henry Crocombe unable to bat after damaging his shoulder in the field on the first day .

“Tough four days and the result shows,” said Sussex captain Tom Haines. “We had a very honest chat after day two and it just wasn’t good enough; those are the facts. As an overall performance, the performance wasn’t good enough and Durham deserved to win.”

“The boys have put in another solid performance this week,” added Durham interim head coach Neil Killeen. “The weather yesterday was frustrating but we have played consistent cricket this week and been relentless with bat and ball. The bowlers all worked for each other, Ben Raine was outstanding.”