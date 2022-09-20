Ben Ofoedu reveals his younger brother Roy has died

Ben Ofoedu has revealed that his younger brother Roy has sadly passed away at the age of 47.

The Nigerian-British singer-songwriter and reality TV star, 50, took to his Instagram on Monday to share the tragic news, sharing how his “heart was broken”.

Ben’s broadcasting fiancé Vanessa Feltz, 60, also mourned the “tragic loss” when she shared a photo of Roy on her Instagram story.

When he announced the news, Ben shared two photos of Roy beaming for the camera with Ed Sheeran’s song The A Team playing over the top.

In his caption, he wrote, “My heart is broken, baby bro. I love you very much and know that we will see each other again. Rest in eternal peace. Roy Ofoedu. 12/03/75 – 16/09/2022.’

Neither Ben nor Vanessa revealed the reason for Roy’s sad death.

In a second post, Ben revealed that he would be taking a break from social media to engage in “personal matters” while sending “God’s love and light to everyone who reads this.”

In Vanessa’s Instagram Story post, she wrote, “I am truly heartbroken at the tragic loss of Ben’s beautiful brother. A kind gentleman.’

Representatives of Vanessa and Ben have been contacted by MailOnline for more information.

This Morning star Vanessa has been in a relationship with Ben for 16 years – who is 10 years her junior.

Vanessa has two daughters — Allegra, 36, and Saskia, 33 — from her marriage to orthopedic surgeon Michael Kurer.

Vanessa was serenaded by her partner Ben for her 60th birthday on This Morning earlier this year.

The broadcaster burst into tears when Ben unexpectedly appeared on the show and gave her a bouquet of flowers for her milestone birthday.

The This Morning team played a trick on Vanessa when Ben posed as a switchboard operator named “Daniel” who said he was Vanessa’s biggest fan.

‘Daniel’ expressed his love to a confused-looking Vanessa with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, then said that ‘Daniel’ was in the studio to surprise her.

Ben then emerged and sang All My Life by K-Ci and JoJo as Vanessa burst into tears.

Vanessa said, “Oh my god, thank you so much.”

Ben replied, “Happy birthday sweetie. We’re going out for a night and I’ll take you to Hatton Gardens.’

Vanessa added jokingly, “That person on the phone, I thought they weren’t really coming in, right? They sound so strange.’

Earlier in the show, Vanessa talked about how fast time flies as she pondered turning 60.

She said, “People warn you that it will pass in an instant and you’re just like, ‘Oh don’t be stupid, you boring old person.’ I have done many things, but I have much more to do.

“I’ve got 22 friends coming over for a lovely dinner tonight and then, God willing, Ben and I are going to have a joint 110th in May because he’s turning 50.”