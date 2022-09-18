Ben Odeje was the black man to represent England but FA are only celebrating his achievement now

Ben Odeje’s story is about racism, respect and ultimately recognition. The 67-year-old tells a harrowing story of a fan who asked him if people still lived in trees in Africa when he returned home after a defeat in the 1970s.

‘The racial abuse was too numerous to mention. Back then it was just free for everyone,’ says Odeje Sports mail. ‘Even the people who were supposed to look after you, the coaches and your teammates, referred to you as lime or sambo.

‘The people who were supposed to be on your side were often the biggest perpetrators. You try to fight it, but there’s nowhere to go.’

Ben Odeje is finally to be recognized as the first black man to represent England

He then tells a far more piquant story about hiding his kit in a bin to hide the fact that he played every Saturday from his education-driven parents, who saw little value in the beautiful game.

‘My mother never saw me play, all she knew was that her son could play. For her, if you have time to play football, then you were a waste, he says.

Decades later, the issue of racism is as relevant as ever, although the vast riches involved in football mean parents are far more open to their children pursuing a career in the game.

And as we sit in a restaurant in London’s bustling business district, Odeje reflects on the moments, good and bad, that shaped a career that culminated when he was just 15 years old.

The significance of the first of his five caps for England schoolboys in March 1971 did not occur to Odeje at the time. He was just a kid from south-east London, desperate to play the game he loved – albeit this time in front of 70,000 at Wembley. He didn’t know he was making history.

Odeje made his debut for England Schoolboys in 1971 and went on to play five times

And 51 years later, Odeje’s long wait for recognition is coming to an end. As Sports mail revealed earlier this month, the FA are inviting Odeje to England’s UEFA Nations League clash with Germany a week today as part of a move to celebrate our country’s ‘black football trailblazers’.

Laurie Cunningham was widely recognized as England’s first black footballer when he turned out for the Under-21s in 1977. But a 2013 BBC investigation cited Odeje, whose parents are Nigerian, as the first black man to represent the Three Lions in a schoolboy’s match against Northern Ireland in 1971.

It is important to emphasize that there are nuances to consider here. Former West Ham defender John Charles, who is of dual heritage, is considered by some to be the first black man to represent England. Charles, born to a white mother and black father, played for England under-18s in a UEFA tournament in 1962.

Laurie Cunningham was widely recognized as England’s first black footballer when he played for the U21s in 1977

Arthur Wharton is widely recognized as English football’s first black professional. And then there’s Viv Anderson – England’s original senior international.

They all deserve recognition. Indeed, Charles and Wharton’s families have also been invited to the clash in Germany – as has Anderson.

It is to the honor of the current FA that they mark the achievements of England’s pioneering black footballers. But for Odeje, the wait has been arduous.

‘I kept asking myself, why has it been given to someone else?’ explains Odeje. “The fact is Laurie and I were very good friends. When he signed as an apprentice at Leyton Orient I was an apprentice at Charlton and we used to meet regularly.

‘We went our separate ways, he went to West Brom and Madrid and I stayed here. But the thought it was given to him and everyone around South East London knew it wasn’t him worried me a bit.

‘It got to the stage where my children were being called liars at school. But then I got the recognition of the BBC.

‘It made my kids happy and they went back to school very happy because they had the ammunition to show ‘Look, that’s my dad’.’

When asked if the wait of more than half a century for a nod from the FA took its toll, Odeje replies: ‘Yes, I was left hanging, forgotten, cast aside.’

Hopefully for Odeje, that feeling will subside now his place in history is recognized – thanks in no small part to FA inclusion advisory board chairman Paul Elliott, whose idea it was to validate England’s black trailblazers at Wembley next week.

“I had a conversation with Garth Crooks, who sent me the story with Ben,” explains Elliott. ‘He said to me, ‘Paul, this moves me, you can definitely fix this situation’. I brought this to the attention of Chairman Debbie Hewitt.

‘She sees the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion – but also the importance of history. This is history we cannot forget. Ben’s experiences can relate to mine. People need to hear it.’

Former West Ham defender John Charles, who is of dual heritage, is considered by some to be the first black man to represent England

Odeje forms an instant rapport with Elliott as they talk about their careers. The paths are similar: both raised in south London, both came through the grades at Charlton, both raised in predominantly black environments.

Elliott went on to become Chelsea and the Premier League’s first black captain, as well as becoming the first British defender to play in Italy and Scotland.

In contrast, following his release by Charlton as a teenager, Odeje never made the grade in professional football, instead fulfilling his mother’s dream of gaining a higher education while having a successful non-league career.

No regrets either. Elliott enjoyed an illustrious career that saw him selected for the England squad, and Odeje is equally proud of his university degree.

Odeje recalls: ‘My dad realized there was something in football for me when I came back from Bisham Abbey for the England schoolboy trials. A few weeks later the letter dropped to say I had been selected.

‘But the boss – mother – wasn’t having it. I thank her for what she did because when I go back to Deptford now I see guys I went to school with still hanging around the streets doing what they did all those years ago because of that education , they didn’t have.

‘But my mother saw to it. When I was released by Charlton, my mother was delighted. She said, ‘I told you so. Books’.

Paul Elliott, chairman of the FA’s inclusion advisory, wants to validate England’s trailblazer

‘At that time my parents split up. I lived with father and my sister stayed with mother. But every morning my mother used to come and wake me up to go to school.

‘For several months my mother did this and it led me to Paddington College to do an entrance course which enabled me to do my degree.

– The release from Charlton was a blow to my stomach. They shouldn’t have. There were worse players than me, but they had a different skin colour.’

Elliott immediately interrupts: ‘I played with super talented players, but my generation, through no fault of their own, mentally couldn’t handle the racial abuse and they lost themselves in the game.

‘I’ve seen some of them over the last three or four years and they’re still traumatized by that experience. They have never been the same. It is the greatest sadness of Ben’s generation.’

Still, with all that said, nothing can sour the memories of March 6, 1971 for Odeje. ‘I remember being in the dressing room at Wembley and I got the phone call – it was my teacher, Mr. Wind. He said, ‘Good luck, son.’ That made my year.

“In the dressing room I don’t say much. But that Wembley game I was so nervous. If someone would have offered me a ride home, I would have said yes. I’m glad I didn’t. I was made man of the match.’