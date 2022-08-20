Ben & Jlo’s wedding party kicks off tonight with rehearsal dinner at Georgia estate

They’ve said it once and they’re getting ready to say it again.

Now, on the eve of the couple saying ‘I do’ for a second time, this time in front of dozens of guests, DailyMail.com has exclusive details of what to expect from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s celebratory wedding extravaganza.

And, we can reveal, the festivities already kicked off with a party Thursday night.

As preparations down below heated up, fireworks bloomed overhead and bonfires blazed late into the night.

Earlier, guests on ATVs enjoyed tearing around the trails set out specially for their entertainment.

With many guests already in the compound, which includes multiple guest houses, a cavalcade of black SUVs and luxury people carriers arrived at the gates mid-afternoon today.

The party is expected to kick off with a rehearsal dinner tonight – after what was surely a heart-stopping afternoon when Ben’s mom Chris Boldt was rushed to the hospital. As DailyMail.com revealed exclusively, she fell off their dock.

The couple surprised their fans when they opted for a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the world famous Little White Wedding Chapel last month

But though the focal point of it all is Affleck, 50, and Lopez’s, 53, vow confirmation Saturday afternoon, guests who are staying across the weekend are being treated to a host of activities.

It is one month since the couple secretly wed in the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Then they kept it low key and discreet.

Now they’re throwing caution – and budgets – to the wind and having a blast with their family and friends.

DailyMail.com has learned that the cost of preparing the grounds alone runs to more than $400,000.

All through the day trucks and supplies continued to arrive, as they have now for many weeks in readiness for a celebration that has been four months in the planning.

Marquees have been erected, sprung dance floors laid, furniture, glassware and linens brought in. A fleet of vehicles from high end cocktail caterer Icebox arrived Thursday evening.

Seen in these pictures, a pristine white walkway has been laid from the grand rear veranda down to the river onto which Affleck’s spacious plantation-style home backs. A marquee sits by the water’s edge.

The property’s Big House’, or main mansion, is an imitation of a plantation house set on 87 acres of land

The party is expected to kick off with a rehearsal dinner tonight, followed by the main ‘wedding’ ceremony Saturday

Affleck bought the property, set in tidal marsh, back in 2003 and made a variety of improvements to the 6,000 square foot ‘Big House’ and 10,000 square foot ‘Oyster House’ (pictured) which sits next to it and serves as a lavish guest house

With many guests already in the compound which includes multiple guest houses, a cavalcade of black SUVs and luxury people carriers arrived at the gates mid-afternoon Friday

A piano tuner and Charleston based musical instruments suppliers Fox Music suggested the finer details are being put in place as they showed up Friday ahead of the event’s rehearsal dinner.

It will be catered by Savannah-based Cape Creations, whose website boasts that they ‘love weddings!’ and promise set ups that are as ‘eye-catching as they are delectable.’

Their restaurant branch, York Diner, will also be providing their signatures southern food – such as fried-pork chops, oven roast chicken, Mac and Cheese, collard greens, crowder peas and squash casserole.

Guests will enjoy the festivities at the so-called Farmhouse, seen exclusively in pictures obtained by DailyMail.com earlier this week and sitting at the center of the property.

The beautiful barn-like building will be transformed with lights and floral arrangements and flanked by marquees.

Affleck bought his 87-acre property set in tidal marsh back in 2003 and made a variety of improvements to the 6,000 square foot ‘Big House’ and 10,000 square foot ‘Oyster House’ which sits next to it and serves as a lavish guest house.

A tractor vehicle for leveling the ground was seen at the property Friday. For the past two months trucks of Georgia clay and lime have been piling in to smooth and grade all the roads

B.I. Production Works film trucks arrive at the security checkpoint at Ben Affleck and J-Lo’s secluded wedding set up on rural Hampton Island Preserve

A fleet of vehicles from high end cocktail caterer Icebox arrived Thursday evening to guarantee guests an ice-cold beverage in the heavy heat of a Georgia summer

But, according to one inside source, there were certain things that did not come up to Lopez’s exacting standards especially the network of pot-holed roads that loop around the property from the Big House to the Farmhouse and down the four mile stretch to the specially installed security gates at the road’s end.

For the past two months trucks of Georgia clay and lime have been piling in to smooth and grade all the roads.

But torrential rains over the past few nights have undone the work of weeks with Lopez today giving workmen a deadline of 6pm Friday to shore up and refill potholes that have opened once more.

Last Saturday trailers ferried half a dozen piebald horses into the enclave known as Hampton Island Preserve. The animals are now homed in the $3million stable complex built by Affleck.

They are there for any guest who wish to take part in trail ride. Those who prefer their transportation to come with four-wheels will be treated to an ATV tour of the property – an activity that Affleck in particular thought fun as he admitted to one source that he had never actually been on an ATV.

During the day, summer storms permitting, Affleck and Lopez’s guests can take to the golf course a short buggy ride from guest accommodation.

Exclusive pictures obtained by DailyMail.com show Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the hospital Friday afternoon as Ben’s mother received stitches after an accident at her son’s Georgia estate

A source told DailyMail.com that Ben’s mother, Chris Boldt, fell off a dock and cut her leg at the Riceboro property. His mother is seen in a wheelchair leaving the hospital

Ben reportedly found his mother after her fall on the dock of his estate and called the ambulance

A source told DailyMail.com the injury was ‘not serious’, though Ben’s mother needed stitches

An ambulance was seen arriving at Ben Affleck’s Georgia property Friday just hours before the start of his and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend

A skeet shoot over the lake that Affleck had dug out and filled has also been planned.

Affleck, Lopez and their children flew in and landed on this lake in their seaplane last Sunday after taking in a Broadway show in New York.

Affleck, a keen marksman, has also had a shooting lane installed for those who wish to brush up on their target practice.

A morning crabbing trip on the Newport River for the children – including Lopez’s 14-year-old twins Emme and Max and Affleck’s daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13 and son Samuel, 10 – was planned for earlier this week but had to be rescheduled when the kids slept in.

Those who prefer less strenuous pursuits can enjoy spa treatments on Saturday ahead of the ceremony expected to take place late afternoon.